Liam Payne’s family share new statement on singer’s death as they reveal ‘indescribable lasting damage’ to his son Bear

Liam Payne’s family have released a heartbreaking new statement which details the “indescribably lasting damage” for his son, Bear.

The One Direction singer tragically died on October 16, 2024, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after he fell from a third-storey balcony. Immediately after his death, images of his body began circulating on social media.

As the investigation into the circumstances of his death continues, charges were dropped for three people, including his friend Roger Norres. However, two others still have charges against them for supplying drugs to the 31-year-old singer.

But now his family have released a statement.

Liam Payne family statement released

Up until now, Liam’s family have remained silent on the ongoing case, along with their grief. But now they have broken their silence.The statement was released yesterday (Sunday March 3), and his family gave a heartbreaking update on how his son, Bear, is coping.

On behalf of his family, the statement read: “Liam’s death was an unspeakable tragedy. This is a time of tremendous grief and pain for those who knew and loved him. Liam ought to have had a long life ahead of him.”

They went on to directly comment on the updates in the investigation. It read: “We understand that the investigation into Liam’s death was absolutely necessary. And the family recognises the work done by the Argentinian authorities. However, the family accepts the Court of Appeal’s decision to drop all charges.”

Liam’s family then gave a heartbreaking update on Bear, after the media attention. Seven-year-old Bear is the son of Liam and his ex-girlfriend Cheryl.

“The constant media attention and speculation which has accompanied the process has exacted indescribable, lasting damage on the family. Particularly on Liam’s son, who is trying to process emotions which no seven-year-old should have to experience.”

They then went on to ask for privacy and space as they continue to grieve for Liam. And they also explained they “joined the celebration of his life” that was shown at the BRIT Awards on Saturday night.

It ended: “This weekend, at the BRIT Awards, Liam was remembered for his phenomenal contribution to British music and for his wider, positive impact on millions of adoring fans the world over.”

BRIT awards paid tribute

The statement comes as the BRIT Awards paid an emotional homage to the singer. Jack Whitehall introduced the tribute, explaining they have “so many amazing memories” of the star at the awards ceremonies over the years.

They then played a tear-jerking video montage of Liam, including moments of his entire life and career. Over the top, a recording of Liam singing the One Direction hit Little Things played.

Fans were left in tears after the “beautiful” homage to Liam. And so did his close friend and bandmate Louis Tomlinson, who thanked the ceremony for the tribute.

