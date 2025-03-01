Following the tragic and sudden death of Liam Payne last year, the BRIT Awards will be paying tribute to the singer tonight.

In October, Liam died after falling from his hotel balcony in Argentina. The Night Changes hitmaker was only 31 years of age at the time of his death. He was a father to his son Bear, with whom he shared with ex-girlfriend Cheryl.

Over a month after his death, Liam was laid to rest in November in Amersham.

One Direction reunion ‘rejected’

Following his funeral, where his One Direction members — Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik — all attended, there has been ongoing speculation whether the group would reunite for a tribute at tonight’s (March 1) BRIT Awards.

However, last month, The Sun revealed that the group rejected the idea of forming a reunion as it was decided it was “too much” for them.

“They have grieved in private and don’t feel the need to do a big, showy tribute for the sake of it,” an insider told the newspaper.

“Millions of fans will be disappointed not to see them back on stage together but the time is just not right.”

Liam Payne tribute at the BRIT Awards tonight

While Harry, Louis, Niall, and Zayn aren’t expected to attend tonight’s ceremony, a tribute will still be taking place to remember Liam.

The prestigious award show, which will be hosted by Jack Whitehall, plans to play an emotional video montage. The video will be played out on big screens inside London’s O2 Arena, where the ceremony is being held.

“The Brits have created a video package which celebrates how incredible Liam was,” a source told The Sun.

“Jack was a friend of Liam’s and they think it would be fitting for him to introduce the montage, which takes in Liam’s life and career.

The montage will feature clips of Liam performing on The X Factor with One Direction, as well as key moments with the band and his solo career.

“It is an incredibly emotional watch but the Brits think what they have created will truly do Liam justice.”

With One Direction, Liam won an impressive seven BRIT Awards. When he went solo, he performed alongside Rita Ora in 2018 to sing their hit single For You.

BRIT Awards 2025 performers

Tonight, viewers will see many stars pick up trophies for their mantelpieces. Also, eight performances are taking place.

Former Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall will take to the BRITs stage for the first time on her own. International talent Sabrina Carpenter and Teddy Swims are also flying in for a performance.

This year’s BRITs Rising Star winner Myles Smith is on the bill. The Last Dinner Party, Ezra Collective with Jorja Smith, and Lola Young too.

After topping the album charts this week, Sam Fender is also set to perform.

