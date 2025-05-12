Sam Thompson ‘annoyed’ at relationship speculation as he breaks silence over Samie kiss

Sam Thompson has finally acknowledged the ongoing speculation about him and Love Island star Samie Elishi following their very public kiss.

Sam became single in December following his shock split with Zara McDermott, who has now moved on with One Direction star Louis Tomlinson. But over the last few weeks, there has been growing speculation that Sam is now seeing Samie Elishi – another Love Island star.

Both of the stars attended Olivia Attwood’s huge birthday bash, and when they were leaving, they shared a kiss in a dark street. However, paps were around and caught the moment on camera. Since then, everyone has wondered if they are boyfriend and girlfriend. And it seems Sam finds the speculation “annoying”.

Sam has opened up on relationship rumours (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Sam Thompson opens up on Samie Elishi relationship status

Sam spoke to best pal Pete Wicks about the situation on today’s episode (May 12) of their Staying Relevant podcast. While Pete already knew everything, he let Sam tell the story from his own perspective.

Pete began the conversation by asking Sam: “You announced something big over the weekend?” But Sam was adamant he didn’t “announce anything” and explained that “nothing is official”.

You were in a back alley being promiscuous.

When they began discussing, Pete explained: “You were in a back alley being promiscuous. Samie was at the party and there has been talk about you two for weeks. Discuss.”

Sam admitted he “didn’t even know” that there were paps outside the venue. Pete had shown him where the back exit was in order to avoid the paps as much as possible. But that wasn’t the case in the end.

Pete admitted when he saw it, he thought it looked like a “passionate” kiss.

Sam said: “I stupidly looked at the comments, and one said that we called the paps on ourselves. Do you know what the worst thing is? It does look like that because they long lensed it from wherever they were.

“It does look like we have just stepped outside in front of a bunch of [bleep]ing photographers and were like: ‘Here you go guys, we’re going to have a kiss.’

“Obviously you know that’s not how it is. I mean you [Pete] took us out the [bleep]ing back entrance for that reason. But it is in your [bleep]ing face.”

Sam and Samie have fuelled relationship rumours for weeks (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sam keeping a ‘low profile’ following kiss

When discussing what it’s been like since, Sam admitted he has found the attention “tough” to deal with, especially with the speculation on their relationship status.

He said: “Do you know what’s hard? It’s that I haven’t done this much. I didn’t realise you go out the back alley and you get seen. Then it’s everywhere. And suddenly you’re boyfriend and girlfriend.”

Pete reminded him that it’s one of the “cons” of their jobs but that it wasn’t a big deal that they shared a kiss.

Sam admitted that while it “escalates” things, he was really happy to spend time with Samie.

He said: “What I will say, though, is that I was definitely happy to say this. She is a really awesome chick. You met her that night, really awesome chick. Super down to earth, super nice and beautiful, obviously.

“It’s annoying. I only have myself to blame because I just didn’t think about any photography.”

Sam admitted that after he saw the photos, he began “panicking” and that he is “going to keep a low profile” for a while.

Read more: Louis Tomlinson gushes over Zara McDermott in sweet Insta post as Sam Thompson shares cryptic ‘cheating’ comment

What do you think of Sam Thompson and Samie Elishi? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!