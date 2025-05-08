Louis Tomlinson gushes over Zara McDermott in sweet Insta post as Sam Thompson shares cryptic ‘cheating’ comment

Singer Louis Tomlinson praised his reportedly new girlfriend Zara McDermott in a sweet Instagram post as she celebrated a new career milestone. Meanwhile, her ex, Sam Thompson, shared a cryptic comment about cheating around the same time.

Former Love Island star Zara and I’m A Celeb winner Sam began dating in 2019. However, their relationship took a turn when they briefly split after Zara admitted she had cheated on Sam, which was documented during Made In Chelsea in 2020.

Despite getting back together, Sam and Zara couldn’t make things work as they split again in 2024. That said, it appears Zara has already moved on.

Sam and Zara split last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Louis Tomlinson ‘proud’ of Zara McDermott

Since parting ways from Sam, it was been heavily reported that she has since formed a new relationship with One Direction chart-topper Louis.

Rumours started to swirl after Louis and Zara began to follow each other on Instagram. They were then seen going on a date with each other days later. In photos obtained by The Sun, they were seen sharing a kiss in public last month.

While neither has officially confirmed they are an item, it seems they aren’t bothered about the supposed affection for one another.

In an Instagram post shared 12 hours ago (May 7), Zara shared photos of her editing her upcoming documentary with the BBC.

“In the edit for my new series all about Thailand. I’m so unbelievably excited about this one. I can’t believe I’ve been making documentaries for 5 years now… every year that goes by I feel my confidence in front of the camera, in my producing (and in myself!!) growing so much,” she wrote.

“I feel really proud of this, of our amazing team for creating such a special series with so much depth to it, exploring some pretty serious topics but also capturing the fun too,” she continued.

Louis commented on Zara’s Instagram post (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Fans rushed to the comments section to share how happy they are about Zara’s latest achievement. However, eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help notice that Louis also joined in on the praise.

“Proud of you x,” he wrote, a comment which was liked by over 13,000 people.

Louis’ younger sister, Daisy, also commented, writing: “Clever and beautiful” with a red heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara McDermott (@zara_mcdermott)

Sam Thompson ‘cheating’ post

The same evening, Sam shared a video which began with a woman saying: “If you think that he’s cheating, he probably is.”

The clip then cuts to him and podcast co-star Pete Wicks. In the humorous video, Sam pretends to be a ballerina who spins around in a jewellery box. However, he stood on a mop while Pete spun him round while Sam held up a wine glass.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Thompson (@samthompsonuk)

The cryptic post didn’t go unseen by his followers, who reacted to the video.

“The flash mop I can’t,” one user wrote.

“But in reality it’s the other way around..” one shady fan shared.

“My jaw dropped. SAM. Too iconic for your own good,” a third remarked.

Who is Sam Thompson with now?

In other news, Sam has also reportedly moved on from Zara with another Love Island star, Samie Elishi, 25, who he was seen kissing at Olivia Attwood’s party last weekend in London.

On the night, they reportedly jumped in a taxi together to continue their night at Stringfellows, where Sam reunited with Pete.

Read more: Sam Thompson left bleeding after he’s punched in the face by Pete Wicks

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!