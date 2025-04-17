Sam Thompson’s pal Pete Wicks throws shade at Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott’s ‘car park’ date

Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson were pictured together for the first time earlier this week, in pictures that will surely have come as a blow to her ex Sam Thompson.

The snaps came after Zara appeared to make things Instagram official with her new boyfriend Louis Tomlinson last week. She shared a picture of them at brunch, with the singer’s tattoos clearly visible in the snap.

Now, they’ve been seen in LA walking hand-in-hand. And, while Sam hasn’t broken his silence, his bestie Pete Wicks has, and he’s thrown a considerable amount of shade at the new lovebirds…

Zara split from I’m A Celebrity winner Sam Thompson last December (Credit: SplashNews)

Zara McDermott shares image of Louis Tomlinson

The couple first sparked romance rumours back in March. Fans spotted the duo enjoying a romantic meal at The Suffolk in Aldeburgh. Photos from a fellow diner swiftly made the rounds online.

While neither publicly confirmed the relationship at the time, they’ve since begun subtly sharing moments that hint at their growing connection.

Earlier this month, both Zara and Louis shared clips from the Stereophonics gig at The Wiltern in LA just minutes apart. The subtle overlap had fans buzzing.

Zara’s blossoming romance with Louis comes after her high-profile split from I’m a Celebrity winner Sam Thompson earlier this year. The former couple dated for five years.

Earlier this month, the 28-year-old documentary maker and former reality star gave fans their first real glimpse of her relationship with the One Direction heart-throb, 33.

Zara posted a seemingly innocent brunch snap from their date in Malibu, California to her Instagram Story. But eagle-eyed followers were quick to notice a very telling detail: Louis’ tattooed arm resting casually in the corner of the photo.

The image showed a table laden with blueberry pancakes and eggs benedict, with Louis’ distinctive ink peeking into view.

Louis’ cross tattoo was spotted in Zara’s Instagram Story (Credit: @zaramcdermott via Instagram)

Louis has ‘put a real smile back on her face’

“Zara has already met all the family. They can tell that she has made Louis giddy,” a friend of the singer told The Sun. “It’s the first time in a long time that they have seen him happy. They think Zara is super wholesome and health-conscious. They are happy he is with someone who shuns the party life.”

Sources close to Zara say she’s relieved that her relationship is now in the open after weeks of keeping things under wraps.

Friends told MailOnline that she’s already received the stamp of approval from Louis’ siblings – including sisters Lottie, Phoebe and Daisy Tomlinson – who all follow Zara on Instagram.

“[Louis has] put a real smile back on her face,” one insider shared.

Their subtle online interactions were first picked up by devoted One Direction fans. The fans noticed Louis had started following Zara on Instagram and liking a series of her photos. But things weren’t confirmed until photos emerged of the pair during their cosy March dinner date.

Louis’ cross tattoo was spotted in Zara’s Instagram snap (Credit: Cover Images)

First pictures of Louis and Zara together

Earlier this week (April 16), the first pictures of the pair together were revealed. In the snaps, they looked loved-up as they walked hand-in-hand during an outing in Los Angeles.

In the pictures, Zara and Louis are seen chatting, before heading to Soho Beach House, where they enjoyed a low-key late lunch by the ocean.

Zara wore light grey jogging bottoms, a black cropped vest, a leather jacket and glasses. Louis, meanwhile, wore a dark tracksuit.

One insider shared: “Louis and Zara are totally hooked on each other. They have kept everything very low key so far but their relationship is getting more serious. She is really happy and has found someone very special in Louis.”

However, while Sam hasn’t addressed Zara’s new romance, Pete Wicks most definitely has!

Sam, Zara and Pete were once inseparable (Credit: Splash News)

Pete Wicks has his say on Zara’s romance

Speaking to Olivia Attwood on Kiss FM, Pete shared: “‘I know them, I have a slight connection there and you know, I’m happy, I’m happy for them. That’s amazing.”

I’ve seen the pictures they’re walking through a car park, really romantic…

However, he then added: “I’ve seen the pictures. They’re walking through a car park, really romantic…”

Pete then told Olivia: “I’m really struggling not to say anything but it is good gossip. I might tell you some more off air.”

