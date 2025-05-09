Fears Sam Thompson is headed for heartbreak as ‘new girlfriend’ Samie Elishi’s true feelings ‘revealed’

A body language expert has questioned whether the ex Love Island cast member Sam Thompson is reported to have ‘moved on’ with following his split from Zara McDermott is as “smitten” as he may be.

It was reported a few weeks ago that reality star Sam had been swapping “flirty messages” with Samie Elishi. Since then, snaps of the pair kissing in the street have been published in the tabloids.

Speaking to Paddy Power Games, analyst Judi James compared the body language in the images to ones previously published of Sam and Zara when they were together. And Judi reckons while Sam may be keen, Samie’s position may not be as clear.

Sam Thompson and Samie Elishi body language

Judi claimed: “Sam’s body language with Samie suggests that this relationship is like a sticking plaster for his ego.

“Everything about these ‘display’ poses suggests he’s keen to flaunt the fact that he can be an adoring, tender and very adult boyfriend.

“That’s after the last few signals during pics of his relationship with Zara which made him look like a naughty child getting scolded by a parent.”

Judi noted the recent images also made Sam out like “someone who appears to be the instigator of romantic signals”. This was because he was holding Samie’s face between his hands as he planted his kiss, which Judi describes as “a move straight out of the final scene of a rom-com.”

‘Sam can barely stop smiling’

Indeed, Judi reckons Sam’s tail is wagging again – rather than being tucked between his legs.

“His posture and the way he walks suggests he has regained energy and enthusiasm, and he can barely stop smiling as they walk down the street,” she said.

Judie also pondered what other messages could be gleaned from Sam’s positioning.

She went on: “When reality stars are ‘caught’ kissing in the street it’s rarely by chance. As, of course, that’s where the cameras are waiting. So this gives a performative-looking spin to his ‘romantic’ kiss, meaning it could also be a ‘chef’s kiss’ signal to Zara. But he’s clearly so chuffed here.

“He is still smiling while he’s kissing as we can see the dimples on the sides of his face. Even when he gazes at Samie’s face, his expression suggests delight, with raised brows as well as the smile.”

‘No real reciprocal gestures’

But what about Samie?

Judi wondered: “Is Samie as smitten? Sam is a big cheese in the reality world and she’s clearly having fun on their date, linking her hand into his arm as they walk together.

“There are no real reciprocal gestures in the pic of their kiss though. And although she looks happy to accept it, her arms appear to be folded. This is an echo of his pose with Zara McDermott.

“Her head doesn’t seem to tilt into the kiss either, which makes it a little less sexy.”

