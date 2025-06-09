Sam Thompson admits ‘I wasn’t far off crying’ as he addresses meeting Zara McDermott’s new love Louis Tomlinson

Sam Thompson has spoken out about the uncomfortable moment he was asked about Louis Tomlinson – who is dating his ex-girlfriend Zara McDermott.

Sam and Zara ended things back earlier this year after a five-year relationship. It was then reported in March that Zara had moved on with One Direction star Louis.

Sam meanwhile, is rumoured to be seeing Samie Elishi, another Love Island star.

And now, ahead of playing with Louis at this weekend’s Soccer Aid, Sam has revealed the awkward question he has been asked about meeting him…

Zara and Sam called it quits earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sam Thompson on awkward Louis Tomlinson question

On the Staying Relevant podcast with Pete Wicks, Sam spoke about the now-completed mammoth 260-mile Soccer Aid challenge he took part in last week. He also confirmed that he will be playing alongside Louis at the upcoming Soccer Aid event this weekend (June 15).

Sam is joining the likes of Paddy McGuinness, Jill Scott, Bear Grylls and 1D star Louis on the football pitch, in a bid to raise money for the charity.

And according to Sam, he was recently quizzed about Louis during an interview for the charity event. But he was left “panicking” and nearly in tears.

Sam and Louis are taking part in Soccer Aid (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Woah, end the call! End the call!’

Recalling the incident, Sam said: “At the end of the interview, he goes: ‘Look mate, I’ve got to ask the question that everyone wants to know. This is sort of the big question really, the elephant in the room, What’s it going to be like with you and Louis? Obviously, he’s doing Soccer Aid too.'”

Sam continued: “Mate, you should have seen the room, everybody, it was silent then everyone goes: ‘Woah, Woah Woah, end the call! End the call!’ And I have just gone: ‘No, no guys, I’ve got this, I’ve got this.’ I held my hands up to say just relax.'”

Sam revealed his response to the question (Credit: ITV)

Sam’s response to Louis question

Despite Sam insisting he was ready to address the question, he revealed he had no idea what he was actually going to say.

“They [Sam’s team] look at me and they’re all panicking. And I just think and all of the PR are like ‘[bleep]ing hell if he says anything wrong here.’ And then in my head I panicked and went: ‘I don’t have this. I don’t even know what I’m going to say.'”

Sam said he ended up speaking from the heart and emphasised the importance of the charity.

He shared: “I think I did alright and I meant everything I said as well, that it’s not about me or Louis or who anyone is dating, it’s [bleep]ing Unicef and charity and everyone is going to be there for the exact same reason.

“And if he has anything about him, which I’ve heard he does, he’s going to sit there and say the exact same thing.”

Sam ‘wasn’t far off from crying’

After applauding his pal, Pete Wicks jokingly quizzed Sam and asked if he burst into tears after the interview.

Sam replied: “The panic I felt though afterwards I said it. And I went: ‘Well that’s what I think, I don’t know if it’s the right thing or not.’ And then I came off and I wasn’t far off that [crying]. I didn’t realise I was sweating so hard I had sweat patches under my arms.

“You know when you’re sweating buckets? And I turned around to our PR and was like: ‘Was that okay?'”

Sam and Louis play on the same team at this Sunday’s Soccer Aid (June 15). It’s on ITV1 at 6pm.

