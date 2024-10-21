Louis Tomlinson shared a heart-wrenching tribute to Liam Payne last week, after it was announced that the star had died at a hotel in Argentina on Wednesday, October 16.

Liam Payne sadly fell to his death from the balcony of his hotel room last week, leaving his former One Direction bandmates and fans utterly devastated.

Unfortunately, the loss of Liam Payne isn’t the only shock death singer Louis Tomlinson has endured in recent years…

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson suffered death of mum Johannah

Back in 2016, after One Direction went their separate ways, Louis’ mum, Johannah Deakin, died. Mum-of-seven Johannah lost her battle to aggressive Leukemia on December 7, 2016.

She was just 43 years old.

The family’s statement said at the time: “She desired nothing more than for everyone around her to be happy and loving. She worked tirelessly on numerous charity campaigns. Creating memories for many individuals and their families. It wasn’t uncommon for Johannah to hear through the media of an individual in need of assistance.

“She would immediately make it her objective to get that person what they often desperately needed. And rarely without success.”

Louis Tomlinson’s sister Félicité died aged 18

Two years later, in March 2019, Louis’ younger sister Félicité Tomlinson, died.

She was just 18 years old.

According to reports at the time, Félicité was found unresponsive by her friend in her London apartment. It was believed that she had suffered a heart attack.

According to BBC, Félicité’s coroner’s report found that she had taken cocaine the night before her death. Xanax and OxyContin were also said to be found in her system.

Félicité’s coroner, Dr Shirley Radcliffe, described this combination as the “perfect storm”.

The inquest heard at the time that she had a history of “recreational drug use over the years”. This was said to have become more “consistent” since the death of her mum, Johannah.

Félicité’s GP, Dr Paul Eulinger, said that she “refused to give up drugs in the knowledge they could kill her”.

Coroner Dr Radcliffe described her as “a bright, much-loved daughter and sister” whose “use of drugs was a considerable danger to her”.

Dr Radcliffe added: “She was an individual who took drugs deliberately and has succumbed to their… effects accidentally.”

Félicité, who was also known as Fizzy, was an aspiring fashion designer and looked to have previously tried to get sober.

The inquest was told that Félicité completed a successful stint at an Egyptian rehab facility in Autumn 2018, but relapsed in 2019.

Louis Tomlinson on loss and grief

In an interview with The Guardian, Louis previously opened up about just how difficult the two losses have been.

He explained: “That whole dark side I’ve gone through, it sounds stupid to say, but it gives me strength everywhere else in my life because that’s the darkest [bleep] that I’m going to have to deal with.”

Louis continued: “So it makes everything else…not feel easier and not less important, but in the grand scheme of things, you see things for what they are.”

He also described trying to look on the brighter side and live with his mum’s values.

The singer said: “I keep going back to it, but I don’t know if it’s a combination of where I grew up and my mum’s influence, but I just have this luxury of being able to see the glass half full no matter what. There’s no time for me to be sat feeling sorry for myself.”

Louis Tomlinson shares tribute to Liam Payne

One Direction star Louis shared a heartbreaking statement regarding the death of Liam last week.

In an emotional post he wrote: “I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday. Such a positive, funny, and kind soul.

“I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18. I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for. Liam was an incredible song writer with a great sense of melody. We often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band.

‘Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction’

“And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction. His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam.

“A message to you Liam if you’re listening, I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye. I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours , reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life, I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be.

“I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was.

“I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you. Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X.” [sic]

