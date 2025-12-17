Boyzone fans have been left concerned after Mikey Graham failed to appear alongside his bandmates during an appearance on The One Show last night (Tuesday, December 16).

The band was on the show to discuss their upcoming tour, which will last for two nights next June.

Boyzone on The One Show

Last night saw Ronan Keating, Shane Lynch, and Keith Duffy join Alex Jones and Lauren Laverne on the show.

The trio were on the show to discuss the two big shows they’ll be doing next year as part of their farewell tour.

They explained that the documentary they did earlier this year for Sky inspired them to reunite to do a farewell tour.

The band will be performing for two nights at The Emirates Stadium in London, where they will reflect on their journey as a band and remember their late bandmate Stephen Gately, who died in 2009.

“The four of us will be there,” Ronan confirmed. “June 5th and 6th. One show sold out. You know, it’s crazy, we never thought our little story we have between us would have an impact on the fans, but also other people as well. People who weren’t fans of Boyzone, who weren’t interested in the music, but the amount of people who reached out to me in the industry as well and are fascinated by the whole thing. Truly fascinated.

“Because we were very transparent, we were very honest in the documentary. And people were very shocked about what went on back then.”

‘Quite a journey’

Ronan continued, confessing it’s been “quite a journey” for them.

Keith went on to say that so many artists have told him they found the documentary “therapeutic” as they went through similar things.

Speaking about the shows, Keith said that they want them to be a celebration. They also want them to end “this chapter of our careers on a high”.

Ronan then revealed that Boyzone will be joining him on stage at his show, Ronan Keating & Friends: A New Year’s Eve Party. It will air on December 31 on BBC One.

However, whilst all of this was some very exciting news, fans were more concerned about the whereabouts of one key member of the group.

The One Show fans concerned over Mikey Graham’s whereabouts

Fans were left wondering where Mikey Graham was. His absence wasn’t addressed on the show, and the star hasn’t posted anything on social media either.

“We never did find out where Mikey was? I’m probably not the only one wondering,” one viewer wrote on Facebook.

“Where was Mikey from Boyzone, wasn’t on tonight,” another asked.

“Where’s Mikey?” a third asked on X.

Mikey also didn’t appear with the boys during their appearance on Virgin Radio yesterday. Back in October, fans were also left scratching their heads over his absence during the boys’ promo tour after announcing their shows next year.

Rest assured, despite not appearing on The One Show, Mikey will be in the shows next year!

