Inside Gino D’Acampo’s marriage with wife of 23 years – split, ‘enjoying single life’ and having ‘affair if he wanted’

Gino D’Acampo has been happily married to his wife Jessica for 23 years, but the couple are now facing scandal as Gino has been accused of making dozens of “horrendous” and “unacceptable” comments on set of his TV programmes.

The TV chef and Jessica have three children and appear to have remained united over the two decades they have spent together.

But this doesn’t mean there hasn’t been ups and downs within Gino‘s family life…

Who is Gino D’Acampo’s wife and why did they previously split?

Gino is married to Jessica Stellina Morrison, who is half-English and half-Italian.

The couple met when Gino was just 18/19 and working in Sylvester Stallone’s Mambo King restaurant in Marbella.

Gino and Jessica split for around a year before reuniting and relocating to the UK together.

What’s the secret to Gino and Jessica’s 23-year marriage?

Gino previously opened up about his relationship with Jessica and insisted she never gets jealous.

Speaking to Weekend magazine in 2020, Gino said: “When I met my wife I realised she was an extremely generous, clever woman. My friends’ girlfriends stopped them doing things, but from day one Jessica gave me a lot of freedom.”

Meanwhile, in 2014, Gino also told the Mirror: “Jessica and I don’t really spend any time together. I think that’s one of the reasons we’ve lasted for 20 years. It’s a good thing, I don’t really want to know everything my wife does, because otherwise she will be boring to me.”

Gordon, Fred and Gino often headed off on boys’ holidays (Credit: ITV)

He joked: “I went to pick up a piece of meat and she picked up a piece of butter – it was a recipe at first sight. Let’s put it this way, in the last five years she’s changed her car three times… I still haven’t changed mine once.”

The celebrity chef has previously claimed: “She doesn’t get jealous. She understands that if you want to be unfaithful, you’ll do it anyway. It’s a matter of trust.”

And Gino claims the trust in their marriage works both ways. Gino explained: “If she wants to have dinner with an ex-boyfriend, I couldn’t care less. I want her to be happy. If that makes her happy that evening, I’m doing my job.”

Gino D’Acampo on holidaying solo

Gino is a big believer in balancing your married life with your ‘single’ life, it seems.

In a chat with OK!, Gino has previously insisted that the fact he often holidays alone has no impact on the trust he shares with his wife.

He asked: “Do you think that if I wanted to be unfaithful to my wife, I’d need to organise a holiday? I can do it anytime and anywhere.”

Jessica and Gino spend a lot of time apart (Credit: Youtube)

Gino explained that if he did want to be unfaithful, he didn’t have to book a holiday to do so. He said he “could be in London pretending” he’s at work, or “could be on holiday for a week”.

He added: “So once you get that out of your head, going on holiday alone doesn’t matter.”

Gino also shared his thoughts on the issue some people have with spending time with people of the opposite sex. He went on to recall how he previously enjoyed dinner with “an amazing woman” he’s been working with.

Gino D’Acampo’s secret behind ‘naughty’ antics

He said: “It’s just dinner with another human being. If I wanted to have an affair, I could do that without the dinner and everything.”

Gino has previously claimed, his bond with Jessica is so strong, he gets to be as “naughty” as he wants…

Back in 2020, Gino indicated that giving each other space was key to the success of their relationship.

He said to the Daily Star: “We allow each other to have our own lives, that means going on holiday with our friends.

“My wife goes for dinner with male friends and I go for dinner with female friends or business friends. We are very relaxed.”

Gino also previously told OK! the secret to ensuring Jessica is happy.

“I’ve been with my wife for 27 years. 20 years married and it gets stronger and stronger,” he said at the time.

Gino teased: “But you know what the secret is? Italian food. I can be as naughty as I want, but when I cook my wife a beautiful Pollo Milanese with Italian potatoes. That’s it, the game is over.”

