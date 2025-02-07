Gino D’Acampo has responded to an investigation by ITV News that found “dozens” of claims of misconduct against him.

Overnight, the 48-year-old TV chef was hit with a barrage of claims concerning his “unacceptable” and “distressing” behaviour.

His lawyers have strenuously denied the claims, and Gino himself has shared a statement. In it, he referenced his wife and kids and said that he would never do anything to “upset or distress anyone”.

TV chef Gino D’Acampo has been hit with allegations surrounding his behaviour in a new ITV News investigation (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo statement in full following ITV News investigation

In a statement given to ITV, Gino denied accusations that he has acted “inappropriately”.

He said: “I have been told by ITN news that allegations have been made about me acting inappropriately, some dating back over 10 years ago.

I take such matters extremely seriously.

“I have never been made aware of these matters previously and the allegations are firmly denied. I would not do anything that I thought would upset or distress anyone. This is simply not in my nature. I do not recognise the version of events being put to me.”

He then continued: “Not only have these allegations never been raised with me before, I have been repeatedly supported by executives at the highest level and was commissioned on prime-time programmes during the period in which it is now suggested I was acting inappropriately.”

Gino D’Acampo mentioned his wife and kids in his denial statement (Credit: Splash News)

‘I am a father and husband and this is deeply upsetting’

Gino then referenced wife of 22 years, Jessica, and kids Luciano, Rocco and Mia.

“I am a father, husband and have worked with well over 1,500 people on around 80 productions in my career, which I have been so proud of. I take such matters extremely seriously and the suggestion that I have acted in an improper way against is deeply upsetting.”

Gino’s lawyers react

The TV chef’s legal team has also fervently denied the historical allegations. They said: “This allegation from almost 15 years ago has never, until now via a media request for comment, been raised or put to Mr D’Acampo.

“He does not recall it, nor accept that this happened. Mr D’Acampo is horrified to be accused of ‘power play’ and an ‘aggressive act’. He emphatically and unequivocally denies these allegations.”

