Gino D’Acampo breaks silence after he’s accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards This Morning staffer

ITV has reportedly been thrown into a harassment row as new Gino D’Acampo allegations come to light.

The top chef has been accused of “inappropriate behaviour” on the set of This Morning.

It’s said that the woman accusing him of the behaviour over five years lodged a complaint with ITV bosses last week.

The Sun claimed that she worked with the Italian chef between 2006 and 2011 on daytime show This Morning. During the time he was a frequent guest chef.

Gino D’Acampo has been accused of inappropriate behaviour (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo allegations

According to the reports she decided to come forward with the allegations amid the investigation against BBC’s Gregg Wallace.

A source close to the complainant alleged to The Sun: “She worked with Gino for five years. She has come forward after being spurred on by the Gregg Wallace scandal. And the comment he made about his accusers being middle-class women of a certain age.”

They explained she feels “she is the middle-class woman who believes young women shouldn’t have to put up with this kind of behaviour”.

Recalling their friend’s time with Gino, the source went on to claim: “Gino was younger and not as well-known then. He used to say he didn’t want to become famous as he would have to curtail his behaviour.”

Gino D’Acampo allegations (Credit: ITV)

Gino’s time on ITV

The allegations come amid reports that Gino is being “slowly sidelined” by ITV due to multiple claims about inappropriate conduct.

Further complaints are said to have arisen during filming of Emission Impossible with Fred Sirieix. Gino is accused of jokingly flashing, which is believed to have led to crew members being offered counselling.

“Filming was halted and Gino was put on a training course. He has a sporran which he calls Justin Beaver with which he regularly flashes, some of his humour and antics in 2024 have become increasingly hard to tolerate,” one source claimed,

A spokesperson from ITV told The Sun: “We made our position clear following the outcome of our KC Review last year. We said, we are completely committed to creating an environment where everyone is treated with respect and feels able to give their best.”

They added that ITV will investigate any complaints made and if they “find that something inappropriate has happened, we will take action”.

Gino breaks silence

Earlier today, following the allegations, Gino was back on social media. However, he was responding to a post about his cookware range, and didn’t mention the allegations.

He took to Instagram to share a post from a food blogger, who had been sent a huge hamper of Gino-branded products. Alongside the post, Gino wrote: “Enjoy!!”

Entertainment Daily! has reached out to ITV and Gino D’Acampo for comment.

