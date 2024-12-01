In the latest Gregg Wallace news, the former MasterChef host has come forward and said that complaints made against him have come from “middle-class women of a certain age”.

After hosting the show for 19 years, Gregg stepped down from BBC’s MasterChef on Thursday (November 28) following allegations of inappropriate sexual comments from 13 people who have worked with him over the years.

As the investigation continues to take place, Gregg has “committed to fully co-operating throughout the process”.

His lawyers denied that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature. Following his exit, Gregg thanked people for their support in an Instagram video upload. However, he has since had more to say on the subject.

In a couple of Instagram Stories shared on Sunday (December 1), Gregg responded to stories written about him in the newspaper.

“I’ve been doing MasterChef for 20 years, amateur, celebrity and professional MasterChef, and I think, in that time, I have worked with over 4,000 contestants of all different ages, all different backgrounds, all walks of life.

“Apparently now, I’m reading in the paper, there’s been 13 complaints in that time. In the newspaper, I can see the complaints coming from a handful of middle-class women of a certain age, just from Celebrity MasterChef. This isn’t right,” he continued.

Wallace then questioned “how many women, female contestants on MasterChef, have made sexual remarks, or sexual innuendo” over his 20 year career in television.

Wallace further stated that “absolutely none” of the staff from his other shows had complained about him in any way.

He expressed: “Look, this is important to me. Twenty years of doing Celebrity Masterchef, amateur, professional, Eat Well for Less?, Inside the Factory. Do you know how many staff, all different sorts of staff, you imagine the people I’ve worked with. Do you know how many staff complained about me in that time? Absolutely none. Zero. Seriously.”

On his Story, Gregg shared various screenshots from former contestants coming to his defense and showing their support.

