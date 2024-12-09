I’m A Celebrity host Ant McPartlin in tears as Coleen Rooney reunites with sons: ‘I’m crying!’

I’m A Celebrity host Ant McPartlin was left wiping away the tears following a reunion between Coleen Rooney and her sons.

During Sunday’s episode (December 8) Danny Jones became the King of the Jungle. Coleen meanwhile, was declared the runner-up, while Richard Coles took third place.

But things took an emotional turn when Coleen reunited with her sons, causing host Ant to cry.

The WAG was a worthy runner up (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Rooney reunites with her sons

Coleen was clear that she was vying for the coveted title to make her sons proud, and they came to the jungle to support their mum.

Last night, however, Danny was crowned the King of the Jungle after millions of people picked him against Coleen.

The mum of four enjoyed her journey on I’m A Celebrity, nevertheless, and gave a shout-out to her fellow campmates after she became the runner-up.

I’m crying.

Speaking to Ant and Dec, Coleen said: “It was amazing. I didn’t think I would get this far. So, this is a massive feeling for me.

“Danny truly deserves it. So does everyone else. It was a fantastic camp. I was just happy to share the journey with everyone,” she continued.

The hosts then pointed to the other side of the room where Coleen’s mum waited with her two sons. The WAG – who briefly reunited with her kids earlier on this week – went on to hug Kit and Cass in an emotional reunion, leaving Ant tearful.

An emotional Ant was seen rubbing his eyes as he said: “I’m crying.” He and his co-host proceed to crown the new King in the presence of Sam Thompson – winner of the last series.

Coleen’s sons meet her in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity moment

Obviously, viewers couldn’t overlook Ant’s crying. A significant number of them feel the hosts “loved this group” so much that they couldn’t help but tear up when the time came for them to part ways.

Reacting to the special moment, one fan wrote: “You know Ant and Dec have enjoyed the celebs when they’ve got Ant crying.”

“Ant crying. It’s literally been the best group of campmates this year and you can tell Ant & Dec have loved this group so much,” said another.

One fan who couldn’t contain their emotions over the family reunion in the final episode said: “Even Ant is tearing up.”

The latest series of I’m A Celebrity is available to watch on demand on ITV.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Coleen Rooney seen by medics as ITV urged to ‘give stars more protection’

So, how did you like the I’m A Celebrity final? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.