I’m A Celebrity star Coleen Rooney seen by medics as ITV urged to ‘give stars more protection’

Coleen Rooney became the latest I’m A Celebrity star to be checked over by medics for a medical emergency after last night’s (December 4) trial.

Doctors are always on standby during the filming of the show as the campmates and even the hosts are vulnerable to animal attacks in the jungle. Only a few days ago, Declan Donnelly got bit by a jumping spider. Luckily, it wasn’t venomous.

So, what happened to Coleen? How did the medics treat her? And, is she doing okay? Here’s everything you need to know.

A bug entered Coleen’s ear during the trial (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Rooney treated by I’m A Celebrity medics

Coleen aced Arcade Of Agony, becoming one of the four campmates to enter the next round. However, she found herself terrified at the end of the Bushtucker Trial when a critter crawled into her ear.

The campmates were tasked with collecting stars and tickets. They had to operate a claw machine while bugs were poured on top of them.

The WAG braved the trial collecting the winning number of tickets. But once the challenge concluded, she told the Ant and Dec she could feel something inside her ear.

The medics rushed to help Coleen as it’s not uncommon for creepy crawlies to get inside the campmates. They inserted a syringe into her right ear to inject the solution and waited for the bug to fall out.

Medics rushed to help her (Credit: ITV)

Within seconds, a critter comes crawling out of Coleen’s ear. The hosts asked the star: “Coleen, are you okay?” and she calmly responds: “I’m okay, yeah. Just had something in me ear.”

Meanwhile, viewers concerned for campmates have urged the show to offer more protection during risky trials.

“Coleen = bug in the ear; Fatima = bug up the nose. They need to start giving them extra protection,” suggested one. “They really do,” another replied.

“I’ve always wondered why they’ve never provided the celebs with ear plugs so no creepy crawlies crawled inside the ear,” said a third.

“Please give them ear plugs,” urged another. “They need to start giving them ear plugs,” another agreed.

“Poor Coleen having something in her ear, makes me miss medic Bob right now he always used to sort those things out,” said another.

Next on the show

Coleen, Danny, Oti and Maura will contest in the next round of Arcade of Agony to win a Celebrity Cyclone ticket and immunity over the next two vote-offs.

However, tonight’s (December 5) episode of I’m A Celebrity will see a double eviction. Even before the episode had aired, viewers were convinced that ITV bosses had “fixed” Coleen’s win.

The wild speculation stems from the fact that she is getting a lot of airtime and ITV would want to get its money’s worth after reportedly paying her hefty fee of £1.5 million fee to appear on the show.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the WAG in the final trial because she enjoys the highest odds of winning the show as a fan favourite.

I’m A Celebrity airs tonight (December 5) at 9pm on ITV1.

