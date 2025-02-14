Vanessa Feltz’s ex Ben Ofoedu engaged to woman 23 years his junior after whirlwind month-long romance

Vanessa Feltz’s ex Ben Ofoedu is engaged after a whirlwind romance with a woman 23 years his junior.

The 52-year-old singer – who was in a relationship with Vanessa for 16 years between 2006 and 2023 – popped the question while on holiday in New York.

Vanessa Feltz’s ex Ben Ofoedu engaged

It was reported today by The Sun that Ben has popped the question to his 29-year-old girlfriend, Vanessa Brown.

Ben and Vanessa’s whirlwind romance began in Dubai earlier this year – and now they’re engaged, just over a month later!

The proposal took place in Central Park, New York City, near a location featured in their favourite movie, Elf.

In the snow-covered park, Ben got down on one knee and popped the question – and Vanessa said yes!

Vanessa ‘completely surprised’ by proposal

Speaking to the publication, a source claimed that Vanessa was taken by surprise by Ben’s proposal.

“Vanessa was completely surprised. They were walking through the park, reminiscing about Elf, when Ben suddenly proposed,” they said.” the source then continued.

“It was so heartfelt — happy tears, laughter, and, of course, an immediate yes!”

In pictures obtained by the publication, Vanessa and Ben can be seen posing for selfies, with business entrepreneur Vanessa showing off her sparkly new ring.

The couple then celebrated the engagement over a glass of wine at the Plaza Hotel.

Ben hits out

Last month, Ben lashed out at his ex-fiancée Vanessa Feltz after she criticised him in her autobiography, which was published last year.

Last year, during promotion for her book, Vanessa quipped that she wasn’t worried about Ben’s reaction to her book as “I don’t think he can read”.

Speaking to the MailOnline last month, Ben hit out at his ex, claiming she has “no class”.

“We haven’t made peace, and I don’t speak to her. She wrote some terrible things about me in her book, and I felt there was no need for it,” he said.

“I just think Vanessa Feltz has done it in incredibly bad taste. And with no class at all,” he then continued.

“I would rather not have anything to do with her. We were together for 17 years and the way she spoke about me in her book just shows me I’m incredibly glad not to be in her life anymore,” he then added.

