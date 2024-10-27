Vanessa Feltz recently claimed her cheating ex Ben Ofoedu didn’t react when she threw herself out of a moving taxi after discovering his infidelity.

In 2023, Vanessa revealed she had called it quits with Ben after 16 years together due to his cheating. The TV star – who is on Sunday Brunch today (October 27) – was left heartbroken by the singer when he slept with another woman on different occasions as well as messaging fans on social media.

And according to Vanessa, a “shaking” Ben finally came clean about his infidelity while in a taxi together – and Vanessa ended up ‘jumping’ out of the moving vehicle.

The pair split last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vanessa Feltz on learning Ben Ofoedu had cheated

The news of Ben cheating was told to Vanessa by her daughters, Allegra and Saskia, after they received a tip-off. A shocked Vanessa then confronted Ben in a taxi, on the way to a party in London’s Waterloo.

“He was stuttering – he wasn’t making sense,” she told OK! Magazine earlier this month.

According to Vanessa, Ben eventually confessed to messaging another woman. Vanessa later found out it had been going on for at least a year.

I assumed he’d stop the cab to see if I’d survived the leap. He didn’t.

Ben’s confession rocked Vanessa’s world and she took a dramatic and drastic next step.

She revealed: “I opened the door of the moving taxi and jumped. My coat was torn. Blood was seeping from a cut on my arm.”

And according to Vanessa, Ben just carried on driving to the party. She said: “I assumed he’d stop the cab to see if I’d survived the leap. He didn’t.”

Vanessa confronted Ben while in a moving taxi (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ben Ofoedu ‘didn’t stop the cab’ after Vanessa Feltz jumped

Vanessa then claimed that Ben mistakenly sent her several messages meant for the other woman. He then posted pictures on Instagram of him partying at a club.

According to This Morning star Vanessa, she changed the locks of their home that night and has not seen him since.

What’s more, the TV star has a brutal nickname for Ben that she refers to him as. The publication claimed that Vanessa calls him ‘One Hit Wonder’ (OHW), a reference to his band, Phats and Small and their song from 1999, Turn Around.

Ben Ofoedu and new girlfriend

Ben has since moved on with his new reality TV girlfriend. He met 33-year-old Precious Muir shortly after his split from Vanessa, and the two made it official in December 2023.

Precious is best known as a contestant on season one of The Circle.

Only three months later in March 2024, at a London Soho event, Ben was heard introducing Precious to multiple guests as “my soon-to-be wife”.

Watch Vanessa on Sunday Brunch on Sunday (October 27) at 9:30am on Channel 4.

Read more: Phillip Schofield warned reality TV is a ‘risk’ by This Morning star Vanessa Feltz

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.