Phillip Schofield’s secret ‘support’ to Gino D’Acampo: ‘He knows what it’s like to lose his career’

In the latest Gino D’Acampo news, the TV chef is reportedly being supported by Phillip Schofield, amid his scandal.

Gino has become embroiled in an inappropriate behaviour scandal recently. This month, it was revealed that numerous women had come forward to make complaints about Gino’s behaviour over the span of 10 years. Gino has denied the allegations.

Following reports of Gino’s alleged inappropriate behaviour, ITV took action by removing several of his shows from the schedule.

It was later claimed that Gino vowed to “never work with ITV again” following the scandal.

Now, it’s been claimed that Phillip Schofield – who infamously left ITV back in 2023 following his affair confession – has become a pillar of support for Gino.

Gino has been accused of more inappropriate behaviour (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo news – Phillip Schofield’s secret ‘support’

In 2023, Phillip Schofield quit This Morning, and the broadcaster completely, following the news of his “unwise but not illegal” affair with 20-year-old male colleague.

And it’s now been reported that Phillip has been a “good support” to Gino, amid his own ongoing scandal at the moment.

A source has alleged to MailOnline that Phil and Gino’s friendship spans years. Phil’s wife Stephanie Lowe, who he is separated from, is said to be close to Gino’s wife Jessica.

They were also reportedly guests at Gino’s 50th birthday celebrations last month, at members’ club Soho House.

Phillip is reportedly supporting Gino (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Phil wants to ‘help Gino where he can’

“Phil and Gino always got on well. He was part of the This Morning family for a long time so Phil has kept in contact with him, and he is a very good listener,” the insider claimed.

They added: “Phil knows what it’s like to go through losing his TV career, so he’s been a good support.”

Revealing that mental health is something that Phil “cares about deeply”, the source went on to claim that Phil wants to help “where he can”.

The insider also claimed that Phil and Gino feel they were treated unfairly by ITV.

ED has contacted Gino and Phillip’s representatives for comment.

Gino D’Acampo allegations

Last week, it was revealed that numerous women had come forward to make complaints about Gino’s behaviour.

One woman has claimed Gino made inappropriate sexual comments towards her in 2011. The TV chef reportedly told her he wanted to “turn me over and [bleep] me up the [bleep] against the kitchen counter”.

Another woman claims the star greeted her one day in his boxer shorts, before making suggestive actions on a bed.

Gino has “firmly denied” all allegations.

“I have never been made aware of these matters previously and the allegations are firmly denied. I would not do anything that I thought would upset or distress anyone. This is simply not in my nature. I do not recognise the version of events being put to me,” he said.

