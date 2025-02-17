Hollywood icon Pamela Anderson turned up to this year’s BAFTAs completely make-up-free, leaving fans stunned.

The former Baywatch star was one of many A-listers, alongside Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner, who appeared at last night’s ceremony (February 16) in London.

However, Pamela kept everyone talking after she opted for a completely natural look for the high-profile event.

Pamela Anderson sported a make-up-free look at the BAFTAs (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Pamela Anderson stuns at the BAFTAs with make-up-free look

On the red carpet, Pamela was photographed wearing an elegant off-the-shoulder low-cut white dress while sporting shoulder-length hair with a fringe.

The blonde beauty decorated her decolletage with a dazzling silver necklace and opted for no make-up, boasting her natural good looks.

To complete her ensemble, Pamela wore white shoes.

The 57-year-old actor oozed confidence as she was captured flashing a radiant smile while posing for photographers.

‘I didn’t realise that it was Pamela until she spoke’

Following her appearance at the prestigious award show, fans admitted they didn’t recognise Pamela stripped back from full glam.

“I didn’t recognise Pamela Anderson,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“At first didn’t recognise the new Pamela but good for her, she must feel quite liberated,” another person shared.

“I didn’t realise that it was Pamela until she spoke,” a third person remarked.

Pamela stunned in all-white (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘So much better without the heavy make-up’

On the other hand, many praised Pamela’s look.

“ I also loved Pamela Anderson with no make-up. Her dress was also beautiful!” one user shared.

“So much better without the heavy make-up,” another said.

“I love Pamela’s natural look,” a third person stated.

“An incredible woman who we should celebrate every day!” a fourth said.

