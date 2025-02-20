Inside Fred Sirieix’s wedding to wife Fruitcake – jaw-dropping ring, Jamaica castle venue, stunning dress and the familiar face who was his best man

Fred Sirieix has revealed that he has married his wife, Fruitcake.

TV star Fred, 53, and his partner that he affectionately refers to Fruitcake, met a decade ago. The pair went public in 2018 and ended up getting engaged in 2020.

Fred and Fruitcake were planning on getting married shortly after – but due to the pandemic they had to postpone.

Now, Fred has shared that the pair have finally tied the knot – with the stunning ceremony taking place in Jamaica.

Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday (February 19) Fred uploaded a sweet photo of their special day – which took place at Pattoo Castle in Negril, in front of their friends and family.

Alongside a picture – taken by @momentsbykashif (Kashif Robinson) – of Fred and Fruitcake at the ceremony in Jamaica, Fred wrote: “18.02.2025.”

The First Dates star was wearing a white tux and black trousers while holding Fruitcake’s hand on the steps of the castle.

His new wife meanwhile, looked gorgeous in a white dress and long train and veil. She replied in the caption: “Best day of my life!!!!!!”

Meanwhile, guests at the wedding shared snaps from the special day – with Fruitcake re-sharing them to her Instagram Story.

One photo showed a stunning decorated table inside the venue – adorned with gorgeous flowers.

And another guest showed off the order service which revealed his son Lucien, 15, was his best man.

Fred’s daughter Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, who he shares with ex-partner Alex, also uploaded photos from her father’s big day.

The diver uploaded sweet snaps of her posing at the venue, as well as a photo of Fred adjusting son, Lucien’s suit.

‘Finally we did it’

Fred also uploaded a video to his Instagram Story of them relaxing on the beach on the day of their wedding.

Soaking up the Jamaican sun, Fred told his followers: “It’s sunset here at 6pm, I’m here with Fruitcake. We got married yesterday.”

She chimed in: “Finally, we did it!” before showing off her stunning ring and thanking fans for their “lovely, lovely comments”.

Not much is known about Fruitcake’s life away from Fred, as she has previously admitted she likes to keep that personal.

They first met 10 years ago, when they caught each other’s eye during a walk in Peckham, London.

“The way I met Fruitcake, I met her in Peckham… I was walking up and she was smiling at me and I was smiling at her and I liked her eyes… I just had to talk to her,” he said.

He continued: “I asked for her number, I said, ‘Shall we go for a drink tonight?’ That was nine years ago,” he said on I’m A Celebrity in November 2023.

