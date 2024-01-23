Inside Fred Sirieix’s own romance – romantic engagement; delayed wedding plans; why she uses Fruitcake nickname

Fred Sirieix is back on our screens with First Dates – but what about his love life?

Who is Fred‘s partner Fruitcake? How did they meet? And why did they delay their wedding plans? Read on to find out…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fred Sirieix (@fred_sirieix)

Who is the partner of Fred Sirieix?

Fred’s partner is a woman named Fruitcake.

They first met nine years ago, when they caught each other’s eye during a walk in Peckham, London.

“The way I met Fruitcake, I met her in Peckham… I was walking up and she was smiling at me and I was smiling at her and I liked her eyes… I just had to talk to her,” he said.

He continued: “I asked for her number, I said, ”Shall we go for a drink tonight?” That was nine years ago,” he said on I’m A Celebrity in November.

Fred and Fruitcake went public with their relationship in 2018.

Before Fruitcake, Fred was in a relationship with Alex Spendolini, the mother of his two children.

Fred and Fruitcake were on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Fruitcake?

Not much is known about Fruitcake. Her real name has never been revealed, and it has never been revealed as to what she does for work.

Additionally, her age isn’t known either.

Viewers got to know her a little better thanks to her appearances on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside Fred though.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fred Sirieix (@fred_sirieix)

Why does Fred call her Fruitcake?

If you haven’t guessed already, Fruitcake isn’t her actual name.

‘Fruitcake’ confirmed this on Instagram. “Fruitcake is not my real name. My mum would never!”

She then hinted that her nickname could be a sweet nickname based on her and Fred’s love of food.

“My love of food is undeniable… hence why I have a one-pack!” she said.

Fruitcake and Fred were engaged in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Why did they postpone their wedding?

Fred and Fruitcake got engaged in 2020. He announced the news on Instagram.

“We are delighted. As soon as all this is over we are off to Negril for a party on the beach,” he then told The Sun.

The couple were due to tie the knot in 2021, however, they were forced to postpone their plans due to the Covid pandemic.

In 2021, Fred and Fruitcake were hoping for a 2022 wedding, however, this then didn’t work out.

Fred and Fruitcake have big plans for their wedding (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What are their wedding plans now?

At the time of writing, Fred and Fruitcake haven’t married. However, Fred opened up about their wedding plans during his stint on I’m A Celebrity.

“We’re getting married next year in Jamaica,” he told his campmates at the time.

Fruitcake later expressed her surprise over Fred revealing their wedding plans.

“It was actually just meant to be kept between family,” she then confessed.

Could 2024 be the year that Fred and Fruitcake finally tie the knot?

Read more: First Dates pulled from air for ‘editorial reasons’ as Fred Sirieix shares his surprise: ’No idea what’s happened’

First Dates airs tonight (Tuesday, January 23) at 10pm on Channel 4.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.