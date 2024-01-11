First Dates pulled from air for ‘editorial reasons’ as Fred Sirieix shares his surprise: ’No idea what’s happened’

First Dates star Fred Sirieix was left surprised after the hit Channel 4 show was pulled from schedules.

The reasoning behind this sudden move was reportedly down to “editorial reasons”. However, Fred claimed to be none the wiser as to what had truly happened.

First Dates wasn’t on this week (Credit: Channel 4)

First Dates pulled from air

Tuesday night (January 9) saw First Dates taken off air by Channel 4.

The second episode of the show’s 20th series was meant to air at 10pm on Channel 4 Tuesday night. However, a repeat was shown instead.

Viewers were left even more baffled when episode one was then removed from the channel’s streaming service. This was despite episode one airing as normal last week.

“Literally spent 20m flicking everywhere and wondering why I can’t get the latest #FirstDates on catchup,” one fan grumbled at the time.

“Where have the recent episodes of #FirstDates gone ?? Cannot find them on @Channel4 ???” another wrote.

Speaking to The Sun, a Channel 4 spokesperson said: “Episodes were removed for editorial reasons and the new series will resume next Tuesday at 10pm.”

Fred was baffled (Credit: Channel 4)

First Dates star Fred Siriex baffled

Taking to Twitter last night, Fred expressed his surprise at the lack of episode two on fans’ telly’s.

In a tweet for his 253k followers to see, Fred wrote: “No idea what happened tonight with #FirstDates episode and when it will be aired. Clearly a glitch somewhere. Sorry As soon as I hear I will let you know.”

“Just spent 30 minutes watching an episode I thought I had watched before,” one fan grumbled. “Not your fault, it said differently in my TV page too! Oh well,” another wrote.

Fred issued an update (Credit: Channel 4)

Fred issues update

Last night, I’m A Celebrity star took to Twitter to issue an update to his fans.

“Breaking news #FirstDates episode 2 will go out next Tuesday at 10pm. Then the series will run every week until #Valentine. Sorry for the inconvenience last night,” he wrote.

Fans were thrilled. “Missing you all already,” one fan wrote.

“Great news, love the show,” another said.

Read more: New and returning reality TV in 2024: The Traitors, Love Island All Stars and Married at First Sight UK

First Dates should continue on Tuesday, January 16 at 10pm on Channel 4.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.