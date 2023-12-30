New and returning reality TV in 2024: The Traitors, Love Island All Stars and Married at First Sight UK

Say goodbye to 2023 and hello to new reality TV in 2024.

The telly genre really dialled it up a notch in 2023. A new reality show Your Mum, My Dad joined the mix: And we got reboots of some of history’s finest: Big Brother and Survivor.

So it’s only natural we’re expecting big things from 2024! Here’s what the new year has in store for reality television fans.

First Dates

Confirmed to return to Channel 4 on January 2 at 10pm

After all the drama with Nella Rose on I’m A Celebrity 2023, maître d’ Fred Sirieix is back on our screens in January with new First Dates. The BAFTA-winning dating series returns to the romantic city of Bath to kickstart the dating lives of new singletons. In fact, 2024’s series is described as “its biggest series yet”.

The Traitors

Confirmed to return to BBC One on January 3 at 9pm

Fresh off the back of winning an Entertainment Daily Award for Best Reality Show, The Traitors returns early in the new year. Claudia Winkleman fronts the series, which sees 22 strangers compete to win a prize of £120,000. Of course, there’s slightly more to it than that: some of the contestants are “traitors”, secretly working to eliminate players until they can grab the prize money for themselves. The non-traitors, or “faithfuls”, must correctly identify the traitors or that money is stolen from right underneath their noses.

Love Island All Stars

Confirmed to premiere on ITV2 and ITVX in January 2024

What’s more iconic than epic dating series Love Island? Love Island, with all its biggest and most iconic stars back for a second chance at finding love. That’s right, Love Island is finally doing an All Stars version in January 2024. Maya Jama returns to host the series, which films in South Africa.

Race Across the World

Confirmed to return to BBC One in 2024

2023 saw contestants travelling across Canada’s picturesque and vast landscapes, as Tricia and Cathie came out on top. While we’re not sure where Race Across the World will go next, we are sure that it will return. It might even return relatively soon, given that applications to appear on the series closed in May 2023. The last three seasons of the show premiered in March, so we’d take a gamble on that.

My Mum, Your Dad

Confirmed to return to ITV1 and ITVX in 2024

The heartwarming new dating show, hosted by Davina McCall, is also due to return in 2024. My Mum, Your Dad sees single parents busting out the romance with one twist – their children are watching it all. The last series was such a success that one of its lasting couples, Janey and Roger, are sharing their Christmas plans with OK! magazine months later. Though we don’t have a release date exactly, we do know the show will return in 2024 with “new twists”.

Married at First Sight UK

Confirmed to return to E4 in 2024

The says-what-it-is-on-the-tin reality show will also return in 2024, after going from strength to strength in 2023. With more episodes and a more diverse cast than ever before, the series continued to be a big hit for E4. November’s reunion revealed that couples such as Tasha and Paul are still together, so it’s a success on that front too. Again, there’s no confirmation on dates but the series usually airs around late August/early September.

Big Brother

Confirmed to return to ITV in 2024

Maybe ratings-wise it wasn’t exactly the glittering return ITV hoped for with new Big Brother in 2023, but it is confirmed to return for a second shot in 2024. After five years away from our screens, ITV revived the classic reality show for the 2020s. There were fresh new hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best, new challenges and a beautiful new house. Applications for 2024 are open now if you’d like to be a part of it. Considering applications don’t close until July, we’d probably guess at a late 2024 return date – which is what ITV went for in 2023.

