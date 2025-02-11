‘Horrified’ Gordon Ramsay ‘spoke up’ over Gino D’Acampo’s ‘disgusting’ behaviour as chefs’ friendship ‘over’

For years, Gordon Ramsay and Gino D’Acampo appeared to be the ultimate on-screen duo – chefs with big personalities, a sense of humour and a knack for entertaining audiences. But, behind the scenes, it seems their relationship was far from perfect.

Now, as Gino faces allegations of inappropriate behaviour, sources claim that Gordon distanced himself from his former friend years ago, after raising concerns about his behaviour.

Gordon and Gino worked together on Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip (Credit: ITV)

Gordon Ramsay ‘horrified’ by Gino D’Acampo’s behaviour

A source close to Gordon claims the 58-year-old TV chef was appalled by what he witnessed during filming of Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip, which also starred Fred Sirieix.

“Gordon was horrified with what had gone on and felt it was time to step in and stop it. He has three daughters and a wife, Tana, who he absolutely adores, and he felt it was disgusting,” the source alleged to MailOnline.

The source added that Gordon tried to change Gino‘s behaviour. However, when that proved difficult, their friendship ultimately collapsed.

He saw things he didn’t think were okay, so he spoke up. That was that – friendship over.

“Gordon found there was a lot of unacceptable behaviour going on, he saw things he didn’t think were okay, so he spoke up. That was that – friendship over.”

Two years after their friendship broke down, sources now claim Gordon wants nothing to do with Gino.

“We wanted to get him as far away as possible,” one insider claimed.

Reports suggest that even Gordon’s production company, Studio Ramsay, had issues with D’Acampo.

Employees allegedly complained about his behaviour – including claims that he exposed himself on set and made crude comments.

This led ITV to hold a meeting about his conduct in 2021.

Gordon was reportedly ‘horrified’ by Gino’s behaviour (Credit: ITV)

ITV accused of turning a blind eye

Despite multiple complaints, ITV continued to work with Gino. The broadcaster allowed the chef to host Family Fortunes and launch the spin-off show Gino and Fred: Emission Impossible.

Even after concerns were raised in 2023, ITV still defended its decision to keep Gino on the air.

However, last week, ITV finally severed ties with him, axing Family Fortunes and pulling all his shows from their schedules.

Meanwhile, Gino has “firmly denied” all claims against him, insisting they were “simply not in my nature” and calling the allegations “deeply upsetting.”

However, Gordon’s camp has remained largely silent – perhaps a telling move, considering their once-close bond.

One source summed up Gordon’s stance: “Gino thought it was old-fashioned Italian behaviour, but Gordon thought it was just plain wrong. That’s where the problems began.”

ED! has contacted Gordon and Gino’s reps for comment, and ITV.

Read more: Gino D’Acampo caught on camera asking woman for threesome before launching expletive-laden rant at Fred Sirieix

So, what do you think of this story? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know.