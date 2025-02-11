Gino D’Acampo caught on camera asking woman for threesome before launching expletive-laden rant at Fred Sirieix

TV chef Gino D’Acampo has found himself at the centre of another scandal after footage emerged of him making inappropriate sexual remarks to a female dancer before swearing at co-star Fred Sirieix.

The shocking incident occurred while the pair were filming ITV’s Emissions Impossible in Austria last year. Now it’s been claimed that production was temporarily halted on the show after multiple complaints were made against Gino.

Gino D’Acampo embroiled in new scandal

In video footage obtained by The Sun, Gino is seen repeatedly making innuendos to a female dancer. This is despite her making it clear she had a boyfriend.

During a performance of traditional Austrian Schuhplattler dancing, he first asks her whether she “prefers Italian or French men”. Later, as she stands between himself and Fred, he shocks the room by saying: “Why don’t you just have a threesome?”

The visibly uncomfortable woman immediately rejects the proposition, responding: “Uh, no.” When Gino then asks the audience if “everybody’s happy”, the woman firmly replies: “Not me.”

The incident reportedly led the family-based dance company to lodge an official complaint with Emissions Impossible’s production company, Betty.

The footage also shows Gino behaving inappropriately towards the woman’s boyfriend and the other male dancer. He tells the men he could “get their girls without even moving a finger”. At one point, he simulates a sexual act.

Gino D’Acampo swears at Fred Sirieix

Later, during a performance with Fred, the pair replaced the two Austrian men for a reenactment of the dance. The footage shows Gino lifting Fred upside down and pretending to repeatedly slap his genitals, which confused those watching.

Fred is then heard asking for the film crew to film scenes from a different angle. Gino can be heard telling Fred to “mind your own [bleep]ing business”. “[Bleep] me. Shut the [bleep] up and mind your own business,” he tells Fred.

Emissions Impossible complaints

According to an Emissions Impossible crew member, the show received multiple complaints from both contributors and production staff. As a result, they claimed that filming was “halted for a week” while on location in Austria.

Initially, filming was said to have been suspended due to Gino’s alleged “ill health”. However, sources have now claimed that concerns over his behaviour were already being formally raised before the decision was made.

ITV and the production company later reviewed their duty of care protocols before resuming filming in June 2023, with the controversial scenes being cut from the final edit when the show aired in December.

With more than 40 people coming forward to accuse Gino of inappropriate and intimidating behavior, ITV is facing growing pressure to explain what it knew and when.

The broadcaster has since severed ties with the chef, pulling his upcoming shows, including Family Fortunes and Gino’s Italy: Secrets of the South.

Neither ITV nor the production company Objective, which now owns Betty, has issued a statement regarding the latest allegations. ED! has contacted ITV and reps for Fred and Gino.

