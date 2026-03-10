Shaun Wallace has spoken out after repeated criticism of The Chase contestants, defending the players and hitting back at online critics.

The Dark Destroyer, a staple on the ITV quiz show since 2009, told Entertainment Daily on behalf of WhichBingo that the contestants are often “a mixture of people who basically want to meet Bradley, and who basically want to quiz on a quiz show for the first time”.

Shaun has been a regular on The Chase since 2009 (Credit: ITV)

Shaun Wallace hits back at The Chase viewers

Shaun explained that the show attracts “some really good quizzers who really want to test themselves against a professional quizzer”. But he added that “it takes courage” to appear on the programme, admitting that facing a seasoned quiz pro can be intimidating.

Acknowledging the online scrutiny contestants sometimes face, he had a blunt message for critics.

“Sometimes you see on social media, people are being mocked or ridiculed for either taking a lower offer or basically not answering a question within the allotted time they’re given. And those who sit on the comfort of the sofa, I basically say to them, shut up. Because you know what, guess what? You’re not here. And it takes courage,” Shaun said.

He added: “I’ll always defend people who put their head above the parapet and basically say, I want to take on a professional quizzer, and with the sums that are at stake, we’re talking tens of thousands of pounds as well. I’m the only chaser who will go and see the contestants, whether they win or lose, because, as I say, it does take courage. So I’ll be the first to congratulate them if they win, and I’ll be the first to commiserate with them if they lose. I’ll always do that.”

Shaun has hit back at viewers (Credit: ITV)

‘I can make a mistake’

Shaun also reminded viewers that he is human too, admitting he has misfired on questions in the past.

“There are too many to mention. I was asked what colour the Simpsons are, and I said they’re blue. Or that which is the youngest of the Simpsons’ children. You know, or what is the only African country, when I was one question away from winning, which begins with the letter K. Sometimes you have a brain freeze. It happens to the best,” he said.

“At the end of the day, I’m not a machine. I can make a mistake. Of course.”

The Chase is on ITV1 every weekday at 5pm

