The Chase was back on ITV on Tuesday night (January 27), but it was Chaser Shaun Wallace who ended up under fire, with viewers far from impressed by his performance.

Bradley Walsh welcomed four new contestants — Becci, Matthew, Shenagh and Toby — as they attempted to outsmart Shaun, better known as The Dark Destroyer, in what turned into a tense and controversial episode.

Bradley Walsh introduced four new players to the show (Credit: ITV)

The Chase last night

Becci was first to take on the cash builder but struggled to get going. Her round quickly unravelled, and she was caught by the Chaser within minutes during the head-to-head.

Matthew followed, hoping for a change in fortunes, but he too found the cash builder tough. After a brief discussion with the team, he opted for the low £1,000 offer. In a nail-biting one-question showdown, Matthew narrowly secured his place in the Final Chase.

The team’s momentum finally picked up thanks to Shenagh, who impressed with her wide-ranging knowledge. She powered through the cash builder to bank £5,000 and successfully defended it in the head-to-head, pushing the team’s total up to £6,000.

Toby was last to face Shaun after earning £4,000 in the cash builder. Despite advice from his teammates, he went for the risky high offer of £84,000.

The gamble didn’t pay off, as he was caught after just four questions, leaving Shenagh and Matthew to go it alone in the Final Chase.

Shaun struggled during the Final Chase (Credit: ITV)

Shaun Wallace during the Final Chase

With only two contestants left, Shenagh and Matthew were playing for £3,000 each in the Final Chase.

They managed 12 correct answers in their two minutes — a total that would normally spell defeat. Surprisingly, Shaun struggled to reel them in, giving viewers brief hope that the pair might pull off an upset.

However, with just seconds remaining, the Chaser finally caught them, sending both contestants home empty-handed and sealing a narrow victory.

With seconds spare, Shenagh and Matthew were beaten by the Chaser (Credit: ITV)

‘They should think of replacing Shaun’

Despite winning, Shaun’s performance didn’t go unnoticed by viewers, many of whom took to social media to voice their frustration.

“If that was just another day at the office he needs to put in some serious overtime,” one viewer wrote on X.

“That was really bad from Shaun, Jenny got 12 with 1 min left yesterday,” another pointed out.

“Shaun making a target of twelve look difficult in a way that only Shaun can,” a third joked.

“Shaun having another absolutely horrendous day at the office,” one viewer declared.

“They should think of replacing Shaun as a Chaser, he’s got way worse at this lately,” another claimed.

Meanwhile, one more added: “Embarrassing from Shaun, anyone else would retire.”

The Chase is on ITV1 every weekday at 5pm

