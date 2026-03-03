‘Shut up, Shaun!’ The Chase star Shaun Wallace faces backlash after taking swipe at viewers following ‘awful’ episode

The Chase fans weren’t holding back last night (March 2) after Shaun Wallace appeared to take a cheeky swipe at viewers watching from home.

During Monday evening’s episode, Bradley Walsh introduced four fresh hopefuls — Tom, Linda, Chris and Lucy — all ready to take on Shaun, better known as The Dark Destroyer.

But while the tension was high in the studio, it was what happened afterwards that really got people talking.

Lucy and Tom were the only players who reached the Final Chase (Credit: ITV)

Shaun Wallace makes ‘dig’ at The Chase viewers

It was game over before the Final Chase for Linda and Chris. However, Tom and Lucy managed to battle through, securing £8,000 between them and a shot at the big prize.

In the final round, the pair could only answer eight questions correctly — not the strongest target. Bradley pulled a telling face and stayed unusually quiet, while Lucy admitted she didn’t think she “stood a chance”.

Bradley was quick to defend them, pointing out: “To be fair, there were a lot of tough questions in there.”

When Shaun returned to the studio, he surprised some by backing the contestants — and taking aim at those watching from their sofas.

“It always takes courage to stand there,” he said, gesturing towards Tom and Lucy. Then came the line that sparked backlash: “So, to all the critics who are at home sitting on their sofa, you tell them to stay there! Well done!”

Tom and Lucy appreciated the support. But Shaun wasted little time proving why he’s The Dark Destroyer, catching them with 1 minute and 12 seconds still left on the clock after answering every question correctly.

“It is what it is!” Lucy said graciously. Shaun again defended the duo, telling them: “You far from disgraced yourselves. You played really really well! As I told you before, it takes courage to stand there, so well done!”

Shaun was accused of hitting back at viewers (Credit: ITV)

‘That’s an hour I’ll never get back’

However, those very “critics” at home were quick to respond — and they didn’t exactly take Shaun’s comment lying down.

“I take your point Shaun but they were still [bleep],” one viewer wrote on X.

Another added: “Sorry Shaun, we can criticise as there’s no show without viewers. That’s an hour I’ll never get back.”

“Shut it Shaun, I will sit here and continue to criticise thanks!” a third fumed.

Meanwhile, one more viewer claimed: “#TheChase has been awful recently.”

The Chase is on ITV1 every weekday at 5pm

