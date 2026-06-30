Morning Live star Rav Wilding has reportedly split from girlfriend Rebecca Mason after two years together, according to The Sun.

The outlet reported that the BBC presenter, 48, recently ended the relationship with Rebecca. She is a police detective and fraud expert who has appeared with him on screen.

The Sun attributed the claim to a source, who said the breakup happened amicably.

“Rav and Rebecca decided to amicably end their relationship a little while ago,” the source said. “There’s no bad blood and they kept things civil, things had just run their course and they felt it was the right decision.”

The same insider added: “They would always keep things professional at work, but their colleagues are all sad to see them split.”

Representatives for Rav have been contacted for comment.

Rav Wilding has reportedly split from his girlfriend (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

How Morning Live star Rav Wilding first met Rebecca Mason

Rebecca specialises in online romance fraud and scams. She often appears on TV to discuss those crimes and offer advice.

Rebecca appeared on Morning Live, where Rav works as a presenter. She also featured on Ill Gotten Gains, Rav’s BBC documentary series.

Rav Wilding: TV and policing background Rav Wilding is a British television presenter and former police officer. He previously served with the Metropolitan Police before moving into broadcasting. He has presented consumer and crime-related programmes on the BBC.

He is one of the presenters on Morning Live.

He has also fronted the BBC series Ill Gotten Gains.

His on-screen work has often focused on scams, policing and public advice.

The show followed organised crime units. Officers seized criminals’ assets and sold them at auction.

The Sun reported that Rav and Rebecca started dating in 2024. That came months after Rav confirmed he had separated from his wife Jill Morgan.

What came before this reported split?

The relationship with Rebecca followed the end of Rav’s marriage to Jill. Rav and Jill had been together for 12 years.

Earlier in 2024, Rav confirmed that he and Jill had split several months before. They got engaged in 2012 after seven months of dating.

What was Ill Gotten Gains? Ill Gotten Gains was a BBC documentary series fronted by Rav Wilding. The programme followed organised crime units and financial investigators.

It showed how officers traced money and assets linked to criminal activity.

Items seized under proceeds-of-crime powers were prepared for auction or disposal.

The series focused on the process of recovering assets rather than fictionalised drama.

They later married in Barbados in May 2017. According to reports, Jill worked as a producer on Top Gear and Children In Need.

Jill was pregnant with their daughter Poppy in 2020.

Neither Rav nor Rebecca appear to have commented publicly on the reported breakup.

The Sun also noted that Morning Live star Rav still follows Rebecca on Instagram. It said no photos of her remain on his page, while her account is private.

Those details do not confirm anything on their own.

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