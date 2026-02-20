Prince Harry makes plea to public in new charity video hours after uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest

Prince Harry has spoken out in a newly released charity video, emerging just hours after his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested.

On Thursday morning, February 19, Andrew, 66, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The precise details of the allegations remain unclear.

Later that evening, the former prince was released under investigation.

The Duke of Sussex spoke about the WellChild Awards (Credit: WellChild / YouTube)

Prince Harry speaks out in charity video after Andrew arrest

Against the backdrop of the day’s headlines, the Duke of Sussex, 41, appeared in a heartfelt message in support of the WellChild Awards. Harry has served as patron of WellChild for many years and has consistently championed its work.

The charity supports seriously ill children, young people and their families across the United Kingdom, helping them thrive at home despite complex medical needs.

In the video, Harry says: “Every year, one of the moments I look forward to the most is spending time with the incredible children and families that I meet through the WellChild Awards.

“These children and young people are living with complex medical needs, challenges that most of us can barely imagine.

“And yet time and again they meet life with positivity, courage, humour and an extraordinary joy for living. In their smiles, their determination and their kindness, they show us what strength truly looks like.”

He described the WellChild Awards as a “truly special evening”.

Harry continued: “It’s about celebrating these remarkable young people.

“It’s about recognising the siblings who so often put their own needs aside to care for a brother or sister. And of course it’s about honouring the parents, the carers, the nurses and professionals who give so much of themselves every single day with dedication, love and compassion.”

Police arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on Thursday morning (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Please nominate them’

Harry also used the moment to make a direct appeal to the public.

He said: “But these awards can only happen with your help. So, if you know a child who learned hospital routines before playground games, a sibling who quietly became a carer or a parent or professional whose life revolves around constant selfless care, please nominate them for a WellChild Award.

“They might be a friend in a different part of the United Kingdom, or a stranger you see in your community every single week. We want to hear about them.”

He added: “By nominating, you’re not just recognising an achievement, you’re telling a story.

WellChild Awards 2026

“You’re shining a light on extraordinary bravery, on resilience and kindness that’s happening in communities across the United Kingdom every day, often unseen and too often uncelebrated. So thank you. Thank you for supporting WellChild, and please get nominating. We very much hope to see some of you at the 2026 WellChild Awards.”

Nominations close on March 16. The WellChild Awards traditionally take place later in the year, with last year’s ceremony held in September.

Please nominate them for a WellChild Award.

It is not known whether the video was filmed before news of Andrew’s arrest broke. However, the Duke of Sussex’s message was released on Thursday, after Andrew had left police custody.

WellChild is a charity close to Prince Harry’s heart (Credit: Cover Images)

What we know about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest

Police arrived at the Sandringham Estate, where Andrew resides, on Thursday morning. It was then confirmed that he had been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Scrutiny over Andrew’s links to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has intensified following the US Department of Justice’s release of millions of files relating to the disgraced financier last month.

After the files were made public, Andrew faced allegations that he shared sensitive and confidential documents with Epstein during his time as a UK trade envoy. He held the role between 2001 and 2011. In 2010, he allegedly forwarded official reports from trade visits to Epstein, according to the released documents.

Under official guidance, trade envoys are bound by a duty of confidentiality regarding sensitive, commercial or political information connected to their visits.

Read more: King Charles breaks silence on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest

On Thursday evening, Andrew was released under investigation, meaning he could be recalled for further questioning at any time.

Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein. His arrest does not indicate guilt and no charges have been brought.

What do you think of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.