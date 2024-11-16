Married TV couple Rochelle and Marvin Humes have finally moved into their new family home and recently showed off the stunning property.

The stars, who host BBC’s The Hit List this weekend (November 16), previously lived at their London mansion with their three kids – Alaia-Mai, 11, Valentina, seven, and Blake, three – before deciding to move.

The pair bought a 236x141ft plot of land for more than £3m and allowed builders to take over, literally building the family a pretty plush home from the ground up. In the meantime, the family lived in a rental nearby.

Fortunately for the glamorous couple, the wait is now over, and Marvin and Rochelle have now moved in and shared a glimpse of their new family mansion.

Rochelle and Marvin’s lounge features a tall ceiling – and a very happy Blake! (Credit: Instagram)

Rochelle and Marvin Humes’ new family home

Taking to her Instagram Story, Rochelle showed off some of the rooms in the house. However, she did tell her followers that the home is still a work in progress.

“We’re getting there, we’re very much getting there,” she said after admitting of the move: “Made it guys, I’m in! That was a really full-on couple of days.”

Made it guys, I’m in!

The former Saturdays singer added: “It’s not a finished situation yet but it’s only been a day.”

While showing off the lounge, Rochelle’s son, Blake, could be seen sitting on the sofa with a fluffy blanket covering him. Around him, the room is decorated with two black metal-framed bookcases. The shelves include lamps, photo frames and other ornaments placed on them.

The room also features a tall fiddle fig leaf tree, a wooden desk in between the shelves with a large white art piece and books placed on top, and tall ceilings with black wooden beams.

The lounge has a print of David Bowie and Kate Moss (Credit: Instagram)

‘This is the first time doing it from scratch’

In a mirror selfie, Rochelle could be seen showing off the lounge from another angle.

While wearing a matching pajama set barefoot, Rochelle appeared stood in front of a set of sofas and a large art print of David Bowie and Kate Moss. Beside her is a wooden square-shaped coffee table with ornaments place on top.

In a video with Marvin, who appeared to be preparing to do some DIY, Rochelle filmed herself talking inside their kitchen. With a clear charcoal grey theme going on, the area features a large island in the centre of the room.

Rochelle and Marvin’s home has a charcoal grey theme going on (Credit: Instagram)

Previously speaking to HELLO! about their new home, thought to be worth £5m, Marvin said “it’s the first time” they’ve built a house together.

“We’ve renovated a house before but this is the first time doing it from scratch, but this is the last one I promise you.”

In agreement, Rochelle stated: “You don’t need to promise!”

“It’s exciting, something we’ve never done before. Great for the kids to get involved in helping us design stuff, so it’s all good!” she continued.

Catch Marvin and Rochelle on The Hit List on Saturday (November 16) at 5.15pm.

