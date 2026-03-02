Fresh concerns for Kelly Osbourne following frail BRITs appearance

Kelly Osbourne’s reported pals have shared their concerns following her appearance at the 2026 BRITS.

Last weekend, Kelly, 41, and her mother, Sharon Osbourne, turned up to this year’s ceremony to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of her late father, Ozzy Osbourne.

However, following her appearance, Kelly sparked concern from viewers. Kelly later hit back at the “cruel” comments and revealed she is “currently going through the hardest time in my life”.

And now, the ‘truth’ about her BRIT Awards appearance has been ‘revealed’.

Kelly appeared at the BRITS last weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kelly Osbourne sparks concern at BRITS

For the 206 BRIT Awards, Kelly donned a floor-length dress with a feathery cover-up. She accessorised with necklaces and earrings and rocked shimmery gold eyeshadow.

As for her hair, Kelly opted for a short, blunt bob with bangs in blonde. Sharon, 73, meanwhile, donned a black suit and glasses while sporting her shoulder-length locks down.

While accepting the award on stage, both Kelly and Sharon paid tribute to Ozzy – who died in July last year. However, worried viewers watching at home quickly shared their concerns about Kelly’s appearance.

“It’s [bleep]ing heartbreaking watching celebrities wither away to bones in real time. I know grief has added to her weight loss but she’s been rapidly losing weight for years. We need to stop tiptoeing around and acting like it’s normal and healthy for celebs to look like this,” said one person.

Another added: “I’m not the type that likes picking on one’s physical appearance but this is really not it. I’m genuinely concerned for Kelly Osbourne.”

But now, sources have spoken out about Kelly, claiming she is “holding herself together” following Ozzy’s passing.

Viewers shared their concern about Kelly (Credit: ITV)

‘Kelly is dealing with a lot of grief’

As MailOnline reports, a source said: “Kelly used to be the loudest person in the room, always giving her opinion, but now she’s very shy and comes across anxious, you can see she’s just holding herself together.”

Another source also alleged: “Sharon seems in a much better place. But it’s clear Kelly is still dealing with a lot of grief.”

ED! has contacted Kelly’s representatives for comment.

It comes after Kelly responded to the comments made about her. In an Instagram Story, she wrote: “There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something. kicking me while I’m down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most.

“None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character. I’m currently going through the hardest time in my life.

“I should not even have to defend myself. But I won’t sit here and allow myself to be dehumanised in such a way.”

Ozzy sadly died last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kelly ‘not doing so great’ after Ozzy’s death

Ozzy died in July last year a heart attack due to underlying coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease. In October, Kelly paid tribute to Ozzy on what would have been his 77th birthday.

And last month, Kelly attended the Grammy Awards her fiance, Sid Wilson, and her mother Sharon and older brother Jack.

While there, Kelly candidly admitted: “People usually say, ‘I’m great.’ [But] I’m not doing so great. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life.”

“We’re doing everything we can to try and just live in his legacy and be happy,” she continued.

Kelly also declared that she was there to support her mother, saying: “It’s just as much about her as well.” She added that he “wouldn’t have been him without her” and “vice versa”.

