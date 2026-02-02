Kelly Osbourne admitted she is “not doing great” following the loss of her late rockstar father, Ozzy.

The Shut Up hitmaker was one of the many high-profile stars who attended the Grammy Awards last night (February 1) in Los Angeles. At the ceremony, Ozzy was honoured with a tribute performance from Post Malone, Slash, Duff McKagan and Chad Smith.

In July, Ozzy died from a heart attack due to underlying coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease. In October, Kelly paid tribute to Ozzy on what would have been his 77th birthday.

Kelly was emotional on the Grammys red carpet (Credit: ITV)

Kelly Osbourne ‘not great’ following death of Ozzy

While speaking on the official Grammys red carpet live stream, Kelly admitted she is still dealing with the loss.

“People usually say, ‘I’m great.’ [But] I’m not doing so great,” Kelly said, adding: “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life.”

The 41-year-old turned up to the Grammys with her fiance, Sid Wilson, and her mother Sharon and older brother Jack.

“We’re doing everything we can to try and just live in his legacy and be happy,” she continued.

Kelly also declared that she was there to support her mother, saying, “It’s just as much about her as well.”

She added that he “wouldn’t have been him without her” and “vice versa”.

Kelly was in the company of her family last night (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘She can’t eat right now’

Kelly previously sparked huge concerns over her health after it was pointed out that she looked thin.

Kelly hit back, expressing: “To the people who keep thinking they’re being funny and mean by writing comments like are you ill or get off [weight-loss jab], you don’t look right. My dad just died, and I’m doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family. And I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life not the miserable side of my life. So to all those people [bleep] off.”

Mother Sharon defended her daughter and hit back during an appearance on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored series: “She’s right. And if she’s happy, that she can’t eat… well she’s not happy, she’s lost her daddy… And she can’t eat right now.”

She added: “It’s [trolling] a shield for people that are unhappy. It’s a shield and jealousy and people’s perception of somebody else… And I just feel sorry for people, you know, something wrong with their lives. They’re not happy.”

