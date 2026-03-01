Kelly Osbourne has hit back at comments made about her appearance from the 2026 BRITs last night (February 28).

On Saturday night, Kelly and her mother, Sharon Osbourne, turned up to this year’s ceremony to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of her late father, Ozzy Osbourne.

In July, Ozzy died from a heart attack due to underlying coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease. The family has continued to honour the rock star since his death.

Kelly and Sharon appeared at the BRITs last night (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kelly Osbourne at the BRITs

On the red carpet, Kelly posed alongside her mother. Wearing all black, Kelly, 41, donned a floor-length dress with a feathery cover-up.

She accessorised with necklaces and earrings and rocked shimmery gold eyeshadow.

Known for switching up her hair, Kelly rocked a short, blunt bob with bangs in blonde.

Sharon, 73, donned a black suit and glasses while sporting her shoulder-length locks down.

Following Ozzy’s passing, Kelly’s appearance has been a topic of discussion, with many concerned about her weight. Previously, Kelly addressed her sudden weight loss and said she was doing the best she could.

Her mother also hit back at trolls and explained she was struggling to eat. In defense of her daughter, Sharon said: “It’s [trolling] a shield for people that are unhappy. It’s a shield and jealousy and people’s perception of somebody else… And I just feel sorry for people, you know, something wrong with their lives. They’re not happy.”

Fans shared renewed concerns for Kelly (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Get her some help!’

Kelly’s BRIT appearance left viewers with renewed concerns.

One user wrote: “This is so bad. Someone needs to step in.”

“Her mum better step in and get her some help or she’s gonna lose her too,” another person shared.

“It’s [bleep]ing heartbreaking watching celebrities wither away to bones in real time. I know grief has added to her weight loss but she’s been rapidly losing weight for years. We need to stop tiptoeing around and acting like it’s normal and healthy for celebs to look like this,” a third insisted.

“I’m not the type that likes picking on one’s physical appearance but this is really not it. I’m genuinely concerned for Kelly Osbourne,” a fourth said.

Kelly hit back on social media (Credit: Instagram)

Kelly breaks her silence

After last night’s ceremony, Kelly took to her Instagram Story this morning (March 1) and responded to comments made about her appearance.

“There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something. kicking me while I’m down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most,” she wrote.

“None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character. I’m currently going through the hardest time in my life. I should not even have to defend myself. But I won’t sit here and allow myself to be dehumanised in such a way.”

We hope you’re ok, Kelly!

