Peter Andre backlash intensifies as star’s visit to SeaWorld branded ‘wrong on every level’

Reality star Peter Andre is in hot water with fans again after taking his family to controversial park SeaWorld and posting about it on Instagram.

A few weeks ago, the Mysterious Girl singer came under fire over his wearing a dreadlocks wig and putting on a Jamaican accent for his film role in Jafaican.

And now the backlash appears to be intensifying after Peter, 52, his wife Emily Andre, 35, and his five kids flew off to Abu Dhabi for a family holiday.

Peter Andre is catching it from his fans again (Credit: YouTube)

Peter Andre embroiled in SeaWorld controversy

Earlier this week, Pete uploaded a carousel of snaps from their UAE visit. And one pic showed his brood – including eldest child Junior Andre – approaching theme park SeaWorld.

As well as Junior, Peter is also dad to eldest daughter Princess Andre – whose mother, like Junior’s, is Katie Price – and Amelia, 11, Theo, nine, and Arabella, 13 months, who he shares with Emily.

Peter captioned the Insta post: “We had the best time at @yasisland exploring all the parks. So special to have the whole family together, there truly is something for everyone. We’ll definitely be back!”

He then tagged all the parks they visited, including SeaWorld.

However, many commenters weren’t happy about the Andres going there. The singer has so far remained silent following the backlash.

How fans reacted

Among the dozens of comments left on Peter’s post, many users reprimanded him for his holiday decision.

One unhappy follower claimed: “Wild animals in captivity…. Why would you promote that? It’s NOT entertaining it’s HEARTBREAKING.”

Another blasted him: “Do better Peter. This is NOT how a compassionate decent human being conducts themselves. Your children need better examples.”

I’m so sad to see you visiting SeaWorld.

“I’m so sad to see you visiting SeaWorld, the cruelty around these ‘entertainment’ parks are obvious and you could use your platform to help end the suffering endured by highly intelligent mammals,” said someone else, before adding: “Very disappointing.”

“Promoting cruel unethical hell holes for animals, such as SeaWorld. Vile,” said another.

Peter Andre was urged to ‘do better’ (Credit: YouTube)

“Anyone with half a brain should know to avoid SeaWorld – come on it’s 2025 – do better!” reckoned a fifth person.

A sixth demanded: “WHY would you go to SEAWORLD, surely you know this is wrong on every level? So disconnected and to let kids think this is okay.”

“Shocked to see SeaWorld being supported by anyone in this day and age, let alone a celebrity,” contributed a seventh commenter.

And yet another commented simply with a crying emoji as they wrote: “SeaWorld.”

ED! has approached a representative for Peter Andre for comment.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi has previously said it’s “committed to providing the highest standard of animal welfare based on best practices and standards set by internationally recognised animal welfare organisations”.

In a statement, the rep added: “Our animal care team consists of more than 100 highly experienced and passionate veterinarians, scientists, animal care specialists, and educators who devote their lives to caring for and sharing their passion for animals.”

