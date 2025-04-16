Peter Andre faces intense backlash as he wears dreadlocks and puts on Jamaican accent in new movie

Peter Andre has been hit with backlash for wearing a dreadlocks wig and performing a Jamaican accent in his new film role.

The TV star, 52, is starring as the lead character Gary Buckle in the crime-comedy movie, Jafaican – set for release later this year.

However, the flick, and Peter, have come under after the first trailer was released this week.

Peter plays Gary in the film (Credit: YouTube)

Peter Andre poses as Jamaican gangster in new film

Jafaican follows Gary Buckley aka Gazza, played by Peter, who poses as a Jamaican gangster, in a bid to secure £35,000 for his gran’s care.

The plot teases: “With just 21 days to pull it off, he must immerse himself in Jamaican culture to con his way between London and Jamaica.”

In a new two-minute trailer, it starts with Gazza revealing that he’s a small-time “wheeler-dealer and troublemaker”.

He poses as Jamaican gangster (Credit: YouTube)

Peter Andre slammed for ‘gross’ Jamaican accent

However, when he needs to cough up £35,000 to pay for his gran’s care home fees, he agrees to pose a gangster for £3 million.

Gazza then heads to Jamaica posing as the gangster and is tasked to “steal his dough and hope to live”.

The trailer also includes a clip of Gazza – wearing fake dreadlocks- declaring “all I’ve got to do is learn the Jamaican accent” before he then performs over-the-top attempts.

Peter took to X to proudly share the trailer. He wrote: “First stop: World Premiere at the Gold Coast Film Festival, Friday 9 May 2025.”

However, following the backlash, Peter deleted the post.

Viewers have ripped into the movie (Credit: YouTube)

‘Who signed this off in 2025?’

Slamming the new movie, the critics didn’t hold back, as one person fumed: “Pardon me? A film, starring Peter Andre, as a JAMAICAN man, is due for release shortly. What is this utter [bleep] and who thought it was okay to sign this off in the year 2025, please?”

Nobody needs Peter Andre in fake dreads, pretending to be Jamaican.

Someone else declared: “This is actually so gross and I don’t know why Jamaica is always everybody’s punchline. Wishing the worst for everyone involved, especially you Peter Andre.”

A third also wrote: “Who tf signed this off in 2025???? Nobody needs Peter Andre in fake dreads, pretending to be Jamaican.”

Despite deleting the post on X, he has still kept his Instagram post of the trailer. And while plenty of people have slammed the movie, others are keen to see it.

“This looks too good!” said one person, as someone else wrote: “This looks amazing! Can’t wait to watch it, you are just class Peter!”

ED! has contacted Peter’s representatives for comment.

