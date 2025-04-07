Peter Andre reveals stalker hell after ‘series of death threats’ saw 26 police swarm to protect him

In the latest Peter Andre news, the singer has opened up about the time 26 police officers showed up to protect him after he was terrorised by a stalker.

The 52-year-old singer opened up about the terrifying incident in his new magazine column.

Peter was stalked in the 1990s (Credit: ITV)

Peter Andre news – star reveals stalker hell

In his column for OK! magazine, Peter revealed that he once received several death threats from a long-time stalker.

The stalking and threats got so bad, that 26 police officers were forced to swarm to protect him during a concert he was performing in in Australia.

Peter’s stalker confession comes following news that Strictly judge Shirley Ballas‘ stalker has avoided jail.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Shirley had been stalked by a 37-year-old man for six years between 2017 and 2023. She phoned the police after seeing the man taking pictures of her car and her home. She also alleged that he “lunged” at her.

His stalking caused Shirley “serious alarm or distress” and “had a substantial adverse effect on her usual day-to-day activities”. The man was seemingly convinced that Shirley was his aunt. He also issued a “menacing threat” against the star and her family.

Appearing in Liverpool Crown Court last week, the man was sentenced to a lifetime restraining order and sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended for 20 months.

Shirley was terrorised by a stalker for six years (Credit: Dave)

‘One day I’ll tell the whole story’

In his column, Peter reacted to the news that Shirley’s stalker had avoided a stint behind bars.

“I was reading about Shirley Ballas’s stalker avoiding jail. It’s strange – I think some people read these terrible stories and somehow don’t believe they’re real. They’re very real. It happens to a lot of people in the public eye,” Peter wrote.

“Now, you may not believe me but it happened to me. In 1992 or 93, I was touring with Bobby Brown in Australia. At one of the concerts in Sydney, there were 26 police at the venue who were present on this particular night because of a series of death threats that had been made to me from someone who’d been stalking me for a long time,” he then continued.

“One day, I’ll tell the whole story…”

Peter spoke of his pride of Junior and Princess (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Peter Andre gushes over ‘wonderful’ kids amid mum’s Alzheimer’s battle

In other news, Peter recently gushed over his eldest children, Princess and Junior, after they jetted off to Australia to spend time with their grandmother.

Peter’s mum, Thea, has been battling Alzheimer’s over in Australia. In January, Peter flew out to spend time with her. Then, a few weeks later in February, Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, flew Down Under to see her.

Writing in his OK! magazine column at the time, Peter said: “Junior and Princess flew out to see my mum in Australia last week and I love them both so much for doing it.

“They’re such beautiful children and it makes me so grateful that they’re out there with her as I write this. I would’ve loved to have gone with them, but I’ve only just got back and I’m working. I love them so much for doing it and I know it’ll make my mum really, really happy.”

