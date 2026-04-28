Carl Webster ‘ruled out’ of Coronation Street flashforward dead body discovery but he’s still not safe from death

Carl Webster took centre stage in Tuesday night’s (April 28) special Coronation Street flashback episode – and it wasn’t exactly a quiet send-off. As the mechanic geared up to leave the cobbles behind, things took a shocking turn, leaving fans questioning whether his story is really over… or just getting started.

After tampering with Kevin’s car brakes earlier in the day, Carl quickly found himself on the receiving end of some brutal karma when the vehicle came crashing down on top of him. But with Ronnie Bailey later seen driving a badly injured Carl away from Weatherfield, has he been ruled out as the mystery body?

Carl tampered with Kev’s car (Credit: ITV)

Carl Webster’s car incident in Coronation Street

Carl’s final hours in Weatherfield didn’t go smoothly. What began as one last attempt to tie up loose ends soon spiralled into chaos at the garage.

Determined to finish what he started, Carl slid underneath Kevin’s car and began interfering with the brakes. However, he wasn’t as alone as he thought. Unbeknownst to him, someone was watching closely from the shadows.

In a sudden and dramatic twist, the car gave way without warning. With Carl still beneath it, he was left trapped and seriously injured. It was a terrifying moment that left his fate hanging in the balance.

The aftermath made it clear just how bad things were. In the next scene, Carl was seen slumped in the back of a car, clearly in agony and struggling to speak. Barely able to get his words out, he asked to be taken to hospital – a stark sign of just how critical his condition had become.

At the wheel was Ronnie Bailey, who showed little sympathy. Delivering a cold remark about second chances, he made it clear he wasn’t willing to offer one. But questions remain over his involvement. Was he behind what happened at the garage, or did he simply step in afterwards? Either way, Carl’s life now hangs in the balance.

Can Carl still be the victim? (Credit: ITV)

Carl Webster ‘ruled out’ of being flashforward murder victim

Fans will remember that Betsy Swain discovered a body on the Street on Friday, April 23. Spoiler images show her standing near scaffolding as she made the grim find.

Carl had been one of five potential victims. But, Tuesday night’s scenes appear to cast serious doubt over that theory.

With Ronnie driving Carl away from the Street while he desperately asked for hospital treatment, it seems unlikely he could be the body found at the scene. In fact, upcoming spoilers reveal that Ronnie confronts Carl away from Weatherfield, suggesting the two are far from the cobbles when events unfold.

Unless Carl somehow makes his way back and collapses near the scaffolding, it’s hard to see how he could be the victim. And if Ronnie were to kill him and return his body to the Street, it would raise even more questions.

So, has Carl truly been ruled out – or is there another twist waiting just around the corner?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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