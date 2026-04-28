EastEnders follow-up: As Nigel’s family say goodbye, here’s what to expect from the special episode tomorrow

EastEnders viewers are bracing themselves for an emotional goodbye, as Nigel Bates’ final scenes are set to air tomorrow.

Tonight’s episode saw Julie forced into an impossible decision, while tomorrow promises a powerful farewell filled with both sorrow and touching moments.

Here’s everything you need to know before Walford says its final goodbye to Nigel Bates…

The doctor told Julie that Nigel’s treatment wasn’t working (Credit: BBC)

Julie made an huge decision

As Grant and Sam struggled to get through to Phil, who was still refusing to see Nigel, Julie had spent the night at Nigel’s bedside.

The doctor then delivered the heartbreaking news that his treatment was no longer working, and he wouldn’t get any better.

Although she knew this moment would come, Julie was devastated. However, she decided it was time to stop his medication and instead make Nigel comfortable.

The doctor explained that Nigel would be transferred back to the care home, where they specialised in end-of-life care. Julie called Grant to let him know the news. Grant rushed to be with Julie and Nigel, leaving Billy to try to talk some sense into Phil.

Billy tried to explain that saying goodbye to Lola was the hardest thing he had ever had to do. But he was glad he got the chance to say all the things he needed to before she died.

However, Phil didn’t seem to be listening, and Billy left deflated.

Phil pointed out that Grant had the wrong stone (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Nigel made one last wish

Later, while Grant was with Nigel, he woke up and asked for his special stone. Grant was clueless about what stone Nigel was referring to, but went back to Phil’s to see if he could find it. Phil explained the stone was one Nigel’s dad had given him years ago, and that it went missing when he moved to Walford.

Grant went to find another one in the Square. But Phil pointed out that it wouldn’t work because Nigel’s special stone was a skimming stone.

When Grant took the replacement stone back to Nigel, he somehow knew it was the wrong one and wouldn’t hold onto it. Meanwhile, back on the Square, Billy discovered Phil was missing and started to panic.

Phil was at the beach (Credit: BBC)

Phil went missing

After everything Phil went through last year, it’s understandable that his family were worried when he couldn’t be found. Billy called Grant and explained, but while Mark and Billy scoured the Square, Grant knew exactly where his brother would be.

Grant headed to the beach, where he found Phil skimming stones in the sea. But as he went to speak to Phil and try to convince him one last time to go and see Nigel, his phone rang.

Julie called Grant to say that Nigel’s end was near and that Grant needed to get back ASAP. But Grant was torn between telling Phil and going to be with Nigel.

Phil makes it to see Nigel just in time in tomorrow’s EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: The end has come for Nigel tomorrow

Tomorrow’s episode of EastEnders will centre entirely on Nigel’s final moments, in a special standalone instalment.

As Julie says her emotional farewell, Nigel continues to hold on, seemingly waiting for one last visit from Phil.

Back at the beach, Grant makes a final plea. Despite knowing time is slipping away, Phil refuses to leave until he has done one last thing for his friend.

Eventually, Phil relents, and the brothers race back against the clock. Despite a series of obstacles, Phil arrives just in time to say goodbye.

One thing is certain: as the episode airs, viewers should prepare themselves. There won’t be a dry eye in Walford.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for this week: Nigel passes away as Grant returns, and Phil struggles with his grief