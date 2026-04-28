EastEnders fans spot flashforward Priya clue that you won’t believe you missed

WARNING: This article is full of spoilers for today’s EastEnders episode, which is streaming on BBC iPlayer now but has not yet aired on BBC One, and hints at Priya’s possible role in the flashforward storyline.

EastEnders viewers are buzzing after Tuesday’s episode appeared to drop a telling hint that could tie Priya directly to the show’s long-running flashforward mystery. If you thought the speculation had cooled, think again as fans are more convinced than ever they’ve cracked a key part of the puzzle.

Ever since the special standalone instalment aired earlier this year, audiences have been piecing together clues about Max’s future, namely who he ends up marrying and the identity of the pregnant woman lying beside him.

Now, many believe this latest episode has quietly linked Priya and Max in a way we haven’t seen before.

Max steps in as Priya gets angry with a customer (Credit: BBC)

Max shows his softer side for once

Today’s EastEnders sees Priya panicking about holding her family together while Ravi is in a mental health unit. After he was sectioned at the end of last week, Priya has been putting on a brave face for Avani and Nugget.

After Ravi cut ties with Priya in yesterday’s episode, believing his family are better off without him, Priya has worried about how she will make ends meet.

Today, Priya tells her kids that they have to tighten their belts now that they are living on one wage. But the situation is far worse than she is making out.

At work, Priya is a woman on the edge. Desperate to make a sale as she is on commission, Priya gets cross when a customer wastes her time.

Max steps in as Priya yells at the customer and tells her to wait in the office. After the man has gone, Max sits Priya down, and she begs for her job, revealing to Max that she is now the family breadwinner and doesn’t have the cash for this month’s rent.

For once, Max shows his softer side, and he can see she is clearly struggling. He tells her to take some paid leave, and the look of relief on her face is clear to see.

But is this interaction between the pair a clue about who is pregnant in the New Year flashforward episode?

Fans certainly think so…

Is Priya the pregnant woman? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders flashforward: Is Priya the pregnant woman?

Fans are convinced that today’s episode is the start of something between Priya and Max, despite the fact that Max has just stated a relationship with Cindy.

They took to social media with their predictions…

“A Priya and Max hook-up is inevitable, I’m calling it now,” said one fan on Reddit. While someone else agreed: “I’m convinced now that Priya is going to be the pregnant lady in the bed in the flash forward!”

Other fans gave their predictions. “Guess we know who the two women are in the flashforward! Max will marry Cindy, and Priya is pregnant!”