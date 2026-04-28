The hunt is on for missing Phil as early iPlayer episode reveals tragic Nigel twist

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s EastEnders episode, currently streaming on BBC iPlayer and yet to air on BBC One, including Phil vanishing.

It is an emotional rollercoaster in today’s EastEnders, with heartbreak unfolding as Julie is forced to make a devastating call about Nigel’s care.

As she prepares to say goodbye, Phil Mitchell reaches breaking point and vanishes, leaving his loved ones fearing something terrible has happened.

But as ever, Grant has a strong feeling about where his brother has gone.

Phil struggles with the news that Nigel’s medication has been stopped in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Phil struggles to cope

With Phil still not listening to his family about going to see Nigel, everyone is at a loss over what to do next.

Sam even enlists Billy to try to talk some sense into Phil. Billy tells Phil that saying goodbye to Lola was the hardest thing she has ever had to do, but that he was glad to have had the chance to say all the things he had to before she passed away.

While Phil stands firm that Nigel has already ‘gone’ and that he no longer needs him, Julie is alone at the hospital, facing a heartbreaking decision.

The doctor tells her that Nigel’s antibiotics are no longer working. She explains they can try another course, but she doesn’t think it will help.

Heartbroken Julie knows what she is saying and asks what happens next. The doctor explains that Nigel will go back to the care home. There, he will receive end-of-life care and be kept comfortable.

Julie faces a heartbreaking decision today (Credit: BBC)

Grant supports Julie

Despite knowing this moment was coming, Julie is devastated. She calls Grant and lets him know what is happening, and he rushes to meet her at the care home.

As Grant sits with Nigel, he momentarily wakes up and asks for his skimming stone. Grant has no idea what he is talking about, but rushes back to the Square to look for the stone.

Phil is confused about how he knows about Nigel’s stone – one that his dad gave him when he was younger, but it got lost at his old house.

Grant goes to find another stone in the Square gardens, but Phil points out that it’s no good because it has to be a skimming stone.

The pair argue again, and Grant accuses Phil of being a bad friend who has washed his hands of Nigel. Phil is fuming… and later goes missing.

Phil goes missing, but Grant finds him at the beach (Credit: BBC)

Phil goes missing in EastEnders

When Billy and Mark realise Phil is nowhere to be found, panic quickly sets in. Given his fragile state and last year’s mental health struggles, they fear the worst.

Grant, however, has a different instinct.

Tracking him down to the beach, Grant finds Phil alone, skimming stones across the water. Just as he prepares to confront him, his phone rings. It is Julie, and this time she’s calling to say Nigel doesn’t have long left.

Grant is left torn between staying with Phil and rushing back to Nigel’s side.

Spoilers confirm the brothers’ story continues tomorrow in a special standalone episode centred on Nigel’s death. During an emotional heart-to-heart, Grant manages to convince Phil to go and see his best friend before it is too late.

But Phil has one final thing he wants to do for Nigel first…

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: Nigel passes away as Grant returns, and Phil struggles with his grief