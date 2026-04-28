This Morning viewers divided as Cat Deeley hosts in semi-sheer white dress

This Morning viewers have delivered their brutal verdict on Cat Deeley’s dress – and they are not impressed.

The ITV show returned to screens on Thursday (April 28) with Cat and Ben Shephard back at the helm. On the programme, the pair chatted to the likes of Olly Murs and Davinia Taylor.

But it was Cat’s ensemble that got plenty of viewers talking online…

Cat looked incredible in the stylish dress (Credit: InstagramStory)

This Morning viewers slam Cat Deeley’s outfit

On Tuesday (April 28) This Morning returned to screens for another episode – with Cat and Ben on hand to give viewers their daily dose of all things news, celebs and lifestyle.

For the latest instalment, Cat looked sensational in a tight white frock from Massimo Dutti that showed off her incredible figure.

Amping up the style, the dress was semi-sheer and Cat wore it with a pair of dark brown boots. As for her hair and makeup, Cat wore her locks in curly waves and rocked a full face of glam.

Viewers aired their thoughts (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say?

However, some fans at home were not that keen on Cat’s look. Rushing over to X, they shared their thoughts – and they didn’t hold back.

“What on earth is Cat wearing today?” mused one person. Someone else added: “WTF is Cat wearing?”

Echoing their thoughts, a third chimed in: “Exactly. The wardrobe department stylist needs to be sacked.”

Cat’s latest This Morning outfit comes after she ruffled feathers last month by appearing to go braless on the show.

Hosting This Morning alongside Ben, Cat wore Zara’s ZW Collection Polka Dot blouse and Midi Skirt. The sheer white two-piece featured a high neck, floaty sleeves and a black polka dot print.

And, although she was wearing a slip underneath, there appeared to be a glimpse of her white bra peeking above the neckline of the slip.

However, that’s not what the majority of the This Morning viewers noticed. Instead, they said the outfit was more suited to a Halloween show, rather than one at the start of spring…

“Cat presenting This Morning till 12.30 then off to haunt Hever Castle at 2,” quipped one.

“Why is Cat dressed like a Victorian ghost?” another joked. A third quipped: “I thought it was a hospital gown!”

Read more: This Morning host Cat Deeley blasted as viewers raise serious questions over her conduct towards ‘misogynistic’ David Haye

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