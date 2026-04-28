Virgin Island fans seriously distracted as Celebrity Traitors star provides voiceover for hit Channel 4 show

Virgin Island returned to Channel 4 this week and, while there’s plenty happening on-screen, viewers have been distracted by the very familiar voice guiding them through it all – so who does provide the voiceover for the show?

Yes, alongside the awkward encounters, the cast’s emotional breakthroughs and the show’s team of sexperts, there’s one big question popping up: who exactly is narrating Virgin Island?

Series 2 of Virgin Island returned to Channel 4 this week with an all-new cast (Credit: Channel 4)

Who narrates Virgin Island? Voiceover artist is a Celebrity Traitors star

Step forward: Lucy Beaumont.

The comedian and actress – who also popped up on Celebrity Traitors earlier this year – is the voice behind Virgin Island, delivering the narration with her signature dry, slightly mischievous tone.

And let’s be honest, it’s doing a lot of heavy lifting. Because while the show dives into some pretty intimate (and sometimes toe-curlingly awkward) territory, Lucy’s commentary keeps things feeling warm, human… and occasionally a bit cheeky.

She doesn’t mock the cast – but she does gently nudge the viewer with a raised eyebrow vibe that says: “Yes, this is a bit awkward… but we’re all in it together.”

Lucy Beaumont brings her signature wit to the Virgin Island voiceover (Credit: BBC)

Production insiders have described her narration as “entertaining”, but it’s more than that. It’s the glue holding together a show that swings wildly between heartfelt therapy and “did they really just say that?” moments.

Her style fits perfectly with the show’s mission too – making conversations about sex and intimacy feel less intimidating, and a lot more normal. Not an easy task, but somehow she pulls it off.

‘I could listen to her voice all day’

Viewers were quick to clock it as soon as the new series landed.

“Is that Lucy Beaumont doing the voiceover?” one asked.

“I could listen to her voice all day,” said another – and honestly, same.

Others praised how her tone cuts through the awkwardness without undercutting the emotion, giving the show a slightly tongue-in-cheek edge without tipping into full-on parody.

Where is Virgin Island filmed?

While the cast are busy working through their intimacy issues in a dreamy Croatian retreat (yes, it’s as gorgeous as it looks), Lucy’s setup is slightly less exotic.

She records the voiceover at Loop Studios – proving you don’t need a tropical island to deliver iconic narration.

And honestly? That contrast kind of sums up the show. Big emotions, beautiful scenery… and a dry Yorkshire voice gently guiding you through the chaos.

Read more: Religious Virgin Island star Joy convinced ‘God had cursed her’ with debilitating sex condition

Virgin Island is on Monday and Tuesday night at 9pm on Channel 4.

So did you recognise the voiceover and guess who narrates the show? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.