Coronation Street fans fear that brother Carl will take advantage of Debbie and her dementia diagnosis, trying to take her money.

Last night on the cobbles (Monday, April 14), Carl found out about Debbie’s possible dementia.

But, will he soon exploit this and go after her cash? Fans think so.

Carl arrived on the cobbles this month (Credit: ITV)

Carl’s entrance into Weatherfield

Carl made his entrance onto the cobbles this month, first clashing with Abi over a car parking space at Freshco’s.

After Abi explained that her husband has cancer and gave him a right slap, Carl wasn’t phased. Instead, he flirted with her and asked her out for a drink.

Later on, Abi was introduced to Carl once more – and was taken aback to realise that he’s Debbie and Kevin’s brother.

Also on the cobbles, Debbie has been keeping the fact that she’s been referred for dementia tests a secret from her loved ones.

Getting engaged to Ronnie last night, Debbie let Carl know about her upcoming tests. Carl then expressed his concern, as Debbie put on a brave face in front of her brother.

Debbie told Carl about her dementia fears (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Carl will steal from Debbie

With Carl now knowing about Debbie’s memory loss and symptoms of dementia, a new Coronation Street fan theory predicts that he might use this as an opportunity to steal money from his sister.

One fan shared: “Oh you have to be kidding me. They’re bringing Carl into the Debbie storyline now. If they do anything that involves him stealing her money or blackmailing her, there’s going to be one [bleep] of a backlash.”

Another person added: “He’s had a call and he’s not getting the money he needs so… cue a swindle or theft of Debbie’s money.”

A third viewer commented: “Carl better not try and scam Debbie just ’cause she won’t remember.”

A fourth person finished: “Carl might rob Debbie and blame it on the dementia.”

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Danielle accuses Theo and Sarah of affair

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts!