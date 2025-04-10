Coronation Street fans applaud Sue Devaney for emotional performance as Debbie’s dementia storyline kicks off

Coronation Street fans have rushed to praise Sue Devaney for her ‘beautiful’ performance after Debbie was referred for dementia tests.

Last night on the cobbles (Wednesday, April 9), Debbie attended a doctor’s appointment and was told she’d likely suffered a mini-stroke.

She then was referred for tests for early onset vascular dementia…

Debbie was referred for tests (Credit: ITV)

Debbie’s dementia storyline in Coronation Street

After experiencing some moments of brain fog and confusion, Debbie decided to attend a doctor’s appointment yesterday.

As she explained her symptoms to the doctor, a series of flashbacks then showed several struggles Debbie had been having.

She had accused Mick Michaelis of taking her purse when she’d actually put it in the fridge. She’d also lashed out at Jack, and had zoned out when talking to Dee-Dee.

Putting everything down to the menopause, Debbie was taken aback when she was told that a recent injury she’d sustained was likely down to a TIA aka a mini-stroke.

The doctor then suggested that Debbie confided in partner Ronnie going forward as she struggled to process the possibility of having early onset vascular dementia at only 56 years old.

After the appointment finished, she then returned back to Weatherfield with a bottle of wine, trying to put on a brave face.

Fans have praised Sue (Credit: ITV)

Fans rush to praise Sue Devaney for ‘beautiful’ performance

Corrie fans have been left emotional after watching Sue Devaney’s ‘beautiful’ performance last night as her big dementia storyline kicks off.

And, now they’ve called for the actress to win huge awards for the scenes.

One fan praised: “Oh Debs tonight was devastating for us fans. What a beautiful character destroyed. I can’t believe what I saw. How is this happening to a character that we all love? I’m sure. Sue Devaney, always loved you, you are an absolute legend, was sobbing. Corrie, what have you done?”

A second person shared: “Sue Devaney, I want all the awards for her for this episode alone.”

Another fan added: “When Kate Brooks told Sue Devaney it was ‘her time to shine,’ she wasn’t wrong. Come next awards season, there won’t be any doubt – Sue’s taking home the gold.”

A final person then ended: “Just give Sue Devaney ALL the awards now. The best actress in any soap by a country mile.”

