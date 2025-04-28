Coronation Street fan theory predicts Lauren and Betsy are secret sisters

A new Coronation Street fan theory has suggested that Lauren Bolton and Betsy Swain might secretly be related. This comes following last week’s bombshell, that Lauren’s father, villainous Rees, is not her biological dad.

This has left fans speculating whether we might already have met her biological father. And, going one step further, another fan theory has suggested she might have a relative in Weatherfield… and a secret sibling in Betsy Swain.

The pair have grown close recently, with Betsy stealing Tracy’s van in an attempt to get even over her injuries. Lauren got caught up in Betsy’s scheme after she climbed in to try and talk her out of destroying Tracy’s wares; crashing the van as they attempted to escape.

Betsy took the brunt of the blame, letting Lauren escape before she could be caught and sent back to prison. The pair are now bonded by their crime – but do they also share a secret bond in blood?

Lauren and Betsy joined forces to nick Tracy’s van (Credit: ITV)

Betsy is Lauren’s secret sister, Coronation Street fans predict

Sharing this theory online, one fan put forth their theory that Lauren and Betsy might be related.

“Just had a thought about if Betsy’s dad is unknown. Lauren’s dad is not her real dad. I wonder if they are half sisters with the same dad connection. I’ve got you Corrie writers,” The Sun reported this commenter as saying.

Might the two young women share a closer connection than either of them realise?

Carla catches Betsy out (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street this week: Betsy lashes out at Carla

After letting Betsy take the rap for stealing the van last week, Lauren tells Bobby that she’s been getting a series of threatening texts. Meanwhile, Betsy refuses to go back to college, leaving Carla to babysit – and convinced that she’s playing her mum.

And, as she watches Betsy pick up a pepper mill with both hands, her assertion that she seems to be fine drives Betsy to leap out of her chair in a rage. Will Lisa realise that Betsy has been faking the extent of her injuries? And how will she react when Tracy demands payment for the van?

Read more: Original Coronation Street star Philip Lowrie dies aged 88 as tributes pour in

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!