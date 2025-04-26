Coronation Street actor Philip Lowrie, who appeared in the soap’s first-ever episode, has died at the age of 88.

Philip’s death was announced by his agent in a statement. He said that Philip died on Friday (April 25).

Death of Coronation Street star Philip Lowrie announced

Philip’s agent Mario Renzullo said: “My client and very dear friend, Philip Lowrie, the beloved actor renowned for his role as Dennis Tanner on Coronation Street, passed away yesterday at 88.”

The statement continued: “His death marks the end of an era for the world’s longest-running soap, where he became a cornerstone of its storytelling.”

Who did Philip Lowrie play in Corrie?

Philip famously starred as Dennis Tanner in the ITV soap opera from the show’s inception in 1960 until 1968. He returned from 2011 until July 2014. His character was killed off off-screen in 2020 as part of the soap’s 10,000th episode storyline.

The actor was just 24 years old when he made his debut as the charismatic rebel on the soap and went on to become a staple on the show.

Dennis was the son of Pat Phoenix’s character Elsie Tanner and entered the scene as a teenage tearaway who had just been released from prison for petty theft.

After moving to Weatherfield with his mother, Dennis was the love interest of Rita Sullivan, played by Barbara Knox, and became her third husband upon his return to the show in 2011.

He briefly departed the programme in 1962 due to complications following a writers’ strike. But returned for six more years before his exit in 1968.

Tributes pour in

“Very saddened today to hear of the death of Philip Lowrie, who played Dennis Tanner in Coronation Street,” the Coronation Street Podcast account wrote on Twitter.

“Lowrie brought an incredible charm and charisma to Dennis, who was the scampish son of Elsie Tanner and later husband of Rita. We’re so grateful for the work he left behind.”

Another fan commented: “Philip Lowrie, you were an icon and will be sorely missed.”

“Sad to hear that Philip Lowrie has died. He played Dennis Tanner on Coronation Street from the first episode in 1960 until 1968. His joyous performances made Dennis one of the best loved characters from that era. He reprised the role from 2011 to 2014. RIP Philip,” said another.

