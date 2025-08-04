Coronation Street fans predict huge Asha storyline after noticing key sign

Coronation Street fans have spotted a clue that Asha Alahan could be getting a big storyline.

The paramedic has been on scene regularly recently, but mainly from the sidelines.

However, Coronation Street fans have noticed a key sign that Asha is about to come to the forefront.

This picture of Asha is currently displayed on ITVX (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans spot Asha story clue

Regular ITVX users will know that a banner photo is used to advertise the soaps. This gets changed semi regularly to highlight upcoming storylines. Usually each month gets a brand new photo.

The latest change has seen Asha used as the banner photo. In the picture she is in her paramedic uniform next to the ambulance.

Fans have now been speculating what this means, with many believing she’ll be involved in a big storyline soon.

“ITVX have updated their banner photo, so it looks like in the next two weeks Asha is getting a story line? What do we think it is?” wrote one fan on Reddit.

Many responded that the hospital will likely feature prominently, with another fan adding: “I’m glad Asha is getting a storyline, Tanisha is so underrated, but brilliant.”

Fans have been speculating about what Asha’s next story will be (Credit: ITV)

Fans guess at Asha’s new storyline

Many Corrie fans have ideas over what Asha’s new story could potentially be.

One fan said: “I think it will be to do with the abuse that paramedics have to face from patients.”

A second fan was in agreement and wrote: “I think it’ll be to fit with current issues in the news recently – ie the sexual abuse paramedics face from their own colleagues. Or perhaps violence from patients.”

A third fan had a different idea and was wondering if Asha will start to struggle with her mental health. They said: “I wonder if she starts struggling mentally with the pressures of her job and feeling isolated in the coming months?”

They also wondered if Asha will get caught up in the drama with her brother Aadi surrounding the LSD situation.

With Aadi soon to leave the Street, it’s also viable that Asha’s big story will be linked to that. Whatever, the case, we’ll find out soon.

Read more: 16 top characters who must not leave Coronation Street amid budget cut speculation

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!