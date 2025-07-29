Coronation Street fan theory predicts Aadi will be arrested on Dev and Bernie wedding day

A new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted how Aadi Alahan will leave the ITV soap – and it could end with him being arrested.

Aadi’s set to exit the soap as actor Adam Hussain soon bows out of the role.

But, how could he leave? Well, a new theory has ‘mapped it’ all out.

Aadi’s been keeping a secret (Credit: ITV)

Aadi’s upcoming exit in Coronation Street

Aadi Alahan is set to be leaving Coronation Street rather soon, but his exit storyline is being kept a secret for now.

Recently though, Aadi held a party while Dev was away in India. He took some LSD off Brody and poured it into three cups for him, Summer and Nina.

The girls had theirs but Aadi left his unattended. He then returned to discover that Lauren Bolton had unknowingly taken it.

Lauren Bolton then started to hallucinate Joel Deering and ran through the factory causing chaos. She was then taken to hospital.

Lauren then started to suspect that she was spiked, but Aadi kept the truth a secret.

Now, things are even more of a mess as he’s dating Lauren… And, he’s also been involved in another sticky situation after a burglar entered the shop and took a large sum of cash.

Bernie then found out that Aadi was in debt and had hoped to double his money by claiming on the insurance.

Is this how Aadi’s story ends? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Aadi arrest storyline

With Aadi being responsible for Lauren’s hallucinations at his party, as well as carrying out dodgy methods to repay his debt, a new fan theory has predicted that he’ll end up being arrested.

But, could Aadi Alahan’s exit storyline see him locked up behind bars?

The fan theory on Reddit read: “Surely Aadi will be arrested too at the ceremony to get both hospital and police scenes in it? Kit could be both guest and do the arrest as well.”

The theory suggests that as well as a confirmed Bernie hospital dash on her big wedding day, the venue will also be swarmed with police who arrive to arrest Aadi.

Aadi’s leaving soon, but how exactly will his final scenes play out?

