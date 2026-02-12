Coronation Street follow-up: As abusive Theo causes further hell, is Todd leaving Coronation Street? Huge ‘clue’ he could be in danger

Coronation Street fans were left reeling tonight (Thursday, February 13) as tensions exploded between Theo and Todd Grimshaw – and it’s not looking good for the undertaker favourite.

After word got back to Theo about Todd’s run-in with Jake Windass and Gary, the atmosphere quickly turned icy. What started as a minor clash in the corner shop has now spiralled into something far more worrying.

Jake got under Todd’s skin (Credit: ITV)

Jake vs Todd in Coronation Street

Over in Weatherfield, Todd popped into Dev’s shop and was rummaging through the reduced section when Asha made a cheeky dig about George not paying him enough. Already weighed down by work stress and money woes, Todd wasn’t in the mood for banter.

Things only got worse when Jake Windass clocked a love bite on Todd’s neck and made a crass joke, asking if he was ‘pregnant.’ Todd snapped – and that’s when Gary stepped in.

Jake told his dad that Todd had lashed out despite him only trying to be kind and offering to lend him a tenner. Gary took note.

Later, back at home, Theo quizzed Todd about his day – clearly pleased with the mark he’d left on his neck. But the mood soon shifted when Theo revealed Gary had already filled him in about the confrontation.

According to Theo, Gary had instructed him to ‘keep Todd in line,’ concerned that Todd’s behaviour was becoming embarrassing. It was a chilling moment, with Theo turning cold as he relayed the message.

Todd hit back, insisting he hadn’t even wanted the love bite in the first place. But Theo twisted his words, taking it as a sign that Todd didn’t want to sleep with him at all. Todd was then forced into awkwardly reassuring him that everything that had happened in the bedroom had been consensual.

Is Todd’s time running out? (Credit: ITV)

Huge ‘hint’ Todd’s time in Corrie could be running out

There’s been no official word about Todd leaving Coronation Street, but tonight’s episode certainly raised eyebrows.

With Gary seemingly backing Theo – despite viewers already seeing his darker side – the situation feels increasingly volatile. Gary has previously confronted Noah on Theo’s behalf, so could Todd now find himself in the firing line? It’s been a while since Gary’s killer instincts were front and centre, but the tension is unmistakable.

And that’s not the only reason fans are worried. Next week’s Corrie flashforward sees Betsy stumble across a dead body in April. Given how Theo’s abusive behaviour is escalating, Todd could find himself in serious danger if things continue down this path. Of course, plenty of viewers would argue that Theo deserves to be the one facing a grim fate instead.

With emotions running high and alliances shifting, when that body is discovered, will it be Todd, Theo, or someone else entirely?

